PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper limped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury after making the final out for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Hustling down the line as he tried to beat out a grounder to the right side, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled toward the dugout.

Earlier in the day, the slugger was elected by fans to start at first base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas.

“He just felt his hamstring grab going down the line. Don’t know anything more than that,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow and check him out.”

BLUE JAYS 9, YANKEES 2

TORONTO — George Springer had three hits, including a pair of three-run home runs, José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and Toronto handed New York its season-worst fourth straight loss and ninth in 11 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run, his 11th, as Toronto won its second straight after losing the previous seven.

Berríos (7-6) went 0-3 in three starts against New York last season. He allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out a season-best eight.

The Yankees opened June with five straight wins, capping an eight-game streak. They are 7-12 since.

New York sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge finished 0 for 7 with four strikeouts.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run home run for the Yankees, who had been one of four teams not to lose four straight this season. Cleveland, Milwaukee and Philadelphia have yet to lose four in a row.

Springer came in batting .196 with six home runs, two of which he hit on the first two days of the season. The veteran outfielder also homered in Tuesday’s win at Boston.

Springer drilled a 391-foot drive into the second deck in Toronto’s five-run first inning, then added a 434-foot shot to center in the second.

Springer reached 250 career home runs with his second blast. It was his first multihomer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.

Both of Springer’s homers came against Carlos Rodón. The struggling left-hander has allowed eight runs in back-to-back outings and 21 runs over his past three starts, all losses.

Rodón (9-5) gave up 10 hits and matched a career-worst by allowing eight earned runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Reliever Phil Bickford left the bullpen and started jogging in when Yankees manager Aaron Boone came to the mound in the fifth, but Bickford turned around after Rodón talked Boone into letting him finish the inning.

Toronto’s first five batters all reached safely and scored. Bo Bichette singled, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hit by a pitch, Guerrero drove in a run with a broken-bat double and Justin Turner got an RBI when his slow roller bounced off first base, evading Ben Rice. Springer followed with his first home run.

New York infielder Gleyber Torres sat for the second straight day after also sitting out Wednesday’s road loss to the Mets. Manager Aaron Boone said Torres could return Friday.

ORIOLES 11, RANGERS 2

BALTIMORE — Corbin Burnes scattered nine hits over seven innings, rookie Heston Kjerstad homered and drove in three runs and Baltimore pummeled struggling Texas.

Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser also went deep for the Orioles, who built an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning against Jon Gray (3-4) and coasted to their second straight victory following a five-game skid.

Adolis Garcia homered for the defending World Series champion Rangers, who have lost four in a row to fall seven games below .500 (37-44). Texas has dropped seven consecutive road games and eight successive road series openers.

WHITE SOX 1, BRAVES 0

CHICAGO — Luis Robert Jr. homered in the first inning and five Chicago pitchers combined on a three-hitter to beat Chris Sale and Atlanta.

Sale (10-3) struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings against his original team. The 35-year-old lefty allowed four hits and walked one in a fourth straight solid start. He was touched up only when Robert connected on a low-inside slider for his eighth home run.

Chicago ended a four-game slide and won for just the second time in nine games. The White Sox have the worst record in the majors at 22-61. Atlanta has lost two in a row and three of four.

CUBS 5, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO — Ian Happ homered in the 10th inning, Nico Hoerner had three hits and also went deep, and Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a win over San Francisco.

Happ homered to center off Luke Jackson (4-2) with automatic runner Cody Bellinger on base.

Héctor Neris (7-2) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the win, and Porter Hodge worked around a first-and-second, no-outs jam in the 10th to complete his first save opportunity.

The Giants trailed 3-0 going into the sixth, when Jorge Soler’s two-out ground-rule double highlighted a three-run inning. San Francisco hadn’t advanced a runner past second before that.

TWINS 13, D-BACKS 6

PHOENIX — Byron Buxton had a three-run homer among his three hits and Minnesota beat Arizona.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist by Bryce Jarvis. X-rays were negative and the team listed him as day-to-day.

Correa was on base five times, with a single, two walks, catcher’s interference and a hit by pitch. Buxton, who hit his seventh homer of the season, also scored three times as the Twins scored all 13 of their runs between the second and fifth innings. Minnesota took two of three in the series and has won four of its last five.