The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 7-5 Friday night at PNC Field. Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders tallied three runs to secure the comeback and even the series at two victories apiece.

Worcester plated the first run of the game in the top of the second, executing a double steal as Nathan Hickey took home to make it 1-0.

The RailRiders wasted no time claiming the lead in the bottom of the second. T.J. Rumfield led off the inning by taking a four-seam fastball over the right field wall, knotting the game at one. Two batters later, Oscar González launched a solo shot of his own, a 403-foot bomb to left for a 2-1 advantage.

The Red Sox evened the game in the top of the third. Eddy Alvarez scored on a Nick Sogard single to make it 2-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered in the bottom of the third. After Oswald Peraza singled, Yankees No. 20 prospect Agustín Ramírez sent a bullet to left field — his first Triple-A homer and 17th of the season, making it 4-2.

The WooSox tied the game for the third time in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Niko Kavadas walked and Eddy Alvarez doubled to set up a two-run double from Chase Meidroth, squaring the game at four.

Worcester broke the tie in the top of the seventh. With two outs, relief pitcher Matt Sauer gave up back-to-back doubles, giving the Red Sox the lead at 5-4.

Three runs in the bottom of the eighth gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead. Vivas singled and scored from first on an Oswald Peraza double to knot the game at five. Peraza moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice from Rumfield. Shortstop Sogard fielded a groundball and threw high to home, allowing Peraza the go-ahead run.

After Jose Rojas singled to put two on with two out, González singled in the final run of the game to give SWB a 7-5 edge.

Making his 15th start, Edgar Barclay pitched 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Matt Sauer (W, 1-2) tossed 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits. Anthony Misiewicz (S, 5) threw 1.0 innings striking out two. No. 10 Red Sox prospect Richard Fitts pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. Cam Booser (L, 2-1) hurled 1.0 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Scranton Wilkes-Barre will send Josh Maciejewski to the mound to face Worcester’s Grant Gambrell.