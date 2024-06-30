🔊 Listen to this

Nick Hetro finished second overall in the 2023 Back Mountain Triathlon. The return of triathlon to NEPA gave him a reason to visit his hometown and showcase his strong abilities. Hetro is a graduate of Dallas High School, and ran cross-country for the Mountaineers. During the time between high school and his impressive finish last August, Hetro has built a strong triathlon career for himself.

A look back at his history in the sport reflects Hetro’s dedication to seizing every opportunity, in triathlon and beyond.

Hetro’s first triathlon was part of a relay team in the former Wilkes-Barre Triathlon in 2007. His strong performance on the cross-country team made him an ideal candidate for the run portion. Swimming and running came later as a means to cross train, and also socialize. He joined the triathlon club at Penn State which Hetro recalls fondly.

“It was more of a drinking club with a triathlon problem,” he said.

Even with top performances in races through his college career, Hetro remained a humble and humorous hometown triathlete. During breaks from studying nuclear engineering, he raced in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon almost annually, either on a relay team or as an individual competitor. In 2012, Hetro cycled as part of a winning relay team, featuring Egan Mengeringhausen (swim) and John Martino (run). Their personal confidence was high, and so was their wit.

“Our team name was ‘Off Like A Prom Dress,’ because we were quick,” he said.

No doubt wooed by his humor, Hetro met his then girlfriend, Liz, at Penn State. When she moved to Baltimore to begin her career in nursing, he followed. Sensing the importance of this relationship in his life, he rebuilt his own engineering and triathlon careers in Maryland. Hetro dominated the Maryland Triathlon Series between 2011 and 2013. In his final year, he won three races overall, including his first at the Olympic distance. This performance crowned him champion of the series that year.

Heading into 2014, Hetro found himself at a pivot point in both life and triathlon.

“We moved to Southeast Washington state after the project I was working on in Maryland fell through,” he said.

Hetro quickly became ingrained in the local triathlon community out west and begin to explore longer distances and higher volume of training. Hetro blazed through his first full distance Ironman in 2016 at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He clocked in at 10 hours, 37 minutes, and finished 72nd overall in a field of more than 1,200.

One year later at the 70.3 version of Ironman Cour d’Alene, Hetro finished second in his age group in 4 hours, 23 minutes. To put this speed into context, professional triathletes generally finish 70.3 distance races in 3 and a half to 4 hours, and the average time for non-professional males is 5 hours, 51 minutes.

Hetro’s time racing in Coeur d’Alene saw major growth in his success as a long course triathlete. Not one to miss the forest for the trees, of which there are plenty in northern Idaho, he also chose to find success in other places of his life.

Both Hetro and his girlfriend raced in the Coeur d’Alene half-Ironman together in 2015. As it was her first race of this distance, Hetro waited for her at the finish line with a welcoming hug of congratulation, and a question on one knee.

“I proposed. She said yes. We named our dog Lane,” Hetro said.

In 2017, they returned to race the same course now sharing a last name.

After accomplishing so much on both the East and West coasts of the United States in triathlon, Hetro jumped to racing internationally. In 2018 and 2022, he raced Ironman Frankfurt in Germany. In his first year there, he took almost 10 minutes off of his 2016 finish time, but recognized that he was in a different league with European racers.

“The roads are smooth, except when they put you on cobblestone,” he said. “Drafting is more prevalent, and you’re not always sure what (the racers) or the crowd is yelling.”

Hetro was extremely thankful to his wife’s aunt and uncle for guiding him through his repeat successes at Ironman Frankfurt. As residents of Germany, and also experienced triathletes, they knew just how to support him during the race and translate for him as he ordered that coveted post race meal.

Idaho and Frankfurt are only a small drop in the bucket for Hetro’s racing career. He has also completed the Arizona full Ironman twice, and the Chattanooga full Ironman in 2023. Other accomplishments include placing fourth in his age group at ITU, and qualifying for team USA in triathlon. Hetro continues to race full distance triathlons, chasing many triathletes dream of racing in the Championship Ironman in Kona, Hawaii.

In 2024, Hetro will return to his alma mater to race the Happy Valley 70.3. This time his wife will be waiting for him at the finish line, along with their 4-year-old son.

Hetro has adapted his triathlon training to nearly every aspect of his life. He moved from Maryland, to Washington, and currently resides in Tennessee. In each location, he has progressed his strength in the sport and learned to race with new competitors.

While raising a child, Hetro has become a part of the early morning workout and indoor bike trainer clubs. Just as much as he enjoys training for and winning triathlons, Hetro also enjoys seeing his son grow into the sport.

“He’ll ask to go swimming … and we’ve done the Ironkid races. We were a little slow on the bike, but it’ll come,” Hetro said.

Hetro’s favorite part of seeing local triathlon back in his hometown is the opportunity it provides to single sport athletes.

“It would be cool to see the relays get big again, and get competitive,” he said.

The return of the Back Mountain Triathlon to Hetro also means coming home. His impressive resume and busy life with his young son have not taken away the importance of the local race and what it means to be with family.

“It’s a great reason to make the 11-hour drive for a visit, see the grandparents, and race with old friends,” he said. “I’ll definitely be back.”