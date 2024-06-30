🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain National player sit in their dugout during a rain delay. The game was eventually called in the fourth inning, giving National an 8-0 win.

Back Mountain National’s Kellan DeFalco is safe at home on a wild pitch as Greater Wyoming Area pitcher Chase Evans cover the plate in the first inning.

Greater Wyoming Area third baseman Jonah Labar makes the throw to first for an out in the first inning.

Back Mountain National’s Logan Van Valkenburg slides into home safely under the tag of Greater Wyoming Area catcher Frank Percelli in the third inning.

WEST PITTSTON — Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain National were able to overcome one round of rain Saturday afternoon in a District 31 Major Baseball pool play game.

Another batch of precipitation was too much heading to the bottom of the fourth inning.

By that time National had built an 8-0 lead and the game will go in the books as official, keeping the two-time defending champion undefeated.

Carter Samanas hit a two-run homer and Ben Federici and Mattie Lapidus had solo shots — all coming in a five-run third inning.

Samanas’ came before a 19-minute rain delay where volunteers put down diamond dry to make the infield playable.

Although the rain didn’t stop, the game resumed and Federici deposited the first pitch off the roof of the building beyond the center field fence. Lapidus, the next batter, did the same thing, but hit the other side of the roof.

National used some crafty baserunning and a couple bunts to score its first three runs.

“We try to expand on the game itself,” National manager Rich Samanas said. “The boys take pride in everything they’re doing. We’re pretty deep when it comes to pitching. A lot of arms on this team. Every boy wants to be on that mound.”

GWA went down in order in the fourth and then with the rain intensifying and the infield becoming sloppy the game was called. Several bags of diamond dry were already wasted and any attempt to repair the field would have been a Sisyphean task.

GWA played solid defense, highlighted by a diving catch by center fielder Dillon Kivak to end the second inning. The bats, though, couldn’t get much done against three National pitchers. Jonah Labar singled to right in the second for GWA’s only hit.

“You have to throw the perfect game, you have to play the perfect game against them,” said GWA manager Chris Evans, whose team fell to 1-2 in pool play. “Any errors you make are critical. They came out hitting and we didn’t hit the ball. They are a very good team top to bottom.”

National took a 1-0 lead in the first. Kellan DeFalco hit an infield single to start the game and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored from there on another wild pitch when the ball ricocheted up the third base line.

National made it 3-0 in the second, loading the bases with one out on consecutive single by Jordan Medrano and Liam Dieffenbacher and a walk by Wyatt Engel. Medrano and Dieffenbacher both scored on a sacrifice fly by Henry Kovach.

Back Mountain American 13, Northwest 6

Aiden Turel led Back Mountain American’s offense, going 2-for-2 with three RBI from the seventh slot in the batting order.

Broghan Mann and Aiden Turel each collected two hits for American, which finished with 10 hits. Mann and Jacek Ryneski led the team with two walks each. Gavin Smith and Anthony Whilden each stole multiple bases.

American starter Cole Hampel surrendered one hit and one run over 1.2 innings, striking out four and walking two. Spencer Williams Whilden, and Turel each appeared in relief.

James Adams started the game for Northwest. He gave up two hits and seven runs (two earned) over one inning, striking out one and walking six.

James Adams, Dylan Hardy, Michael Wengrzynek and Kurt Tobin each collected one hit for Northwest. Kurt Tobin went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Adams homered in the second inning.

District 31 Major Baseball

Back Mtn. National 8, Greater Wyoming Area 0

(Called in 4th — rain)

Greater Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Evans p`2`0`0`0

Bradshaw ss`1`0`0`0

Kivak cf`1`0`0`0

Lewis 1b`1`0`0`0

Labar 3b`1`0`1`0

Wardell 2b`1`0`0`0

Pacelli c`1`0`0`0

Snyder rf`1`0`0`0

Reynolds eh`1`0`0`0

Smith lf`1`0`0`0

Lazarowicz eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`11`0`1`0

Back Mtn. National`AB`R`H`BI

DeFalco ss`2`2`2`0

Samanas p`1`1`1`2

Van Valkenburg c`1`1`0`0

Nulton cf`1`0`0`0

Federici 1b`2`1`1`1

Lapidus eh`2`1`1`1

Medrano 3b`2`1`1`0

Dieffenbacher eh`2`1`1`0

Engel rf`0`0`0`0

Kovach 2b`0`0`0`2

Ronczka eh`0`0`0`0

Grebiunas lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`14`8`7`6

Greater Wyo. Area`000`0 — 0

Back Mtn. National`125`x — 8

HR — Samanas, Federici, Lapidus.

Greater Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Evans (L)`2`4`4`4`3`1

Bradshaw`1`3`4`4`1`1

Back Mtn. National`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Samanas`1`0`0`0`0`2

Van Valkenburg (W)`2`1`0`0`0`3

Nulton`1`0`0`0`0`2