GPA’s Angelo Macario delivers a pitch against Township in the Little League District 16 8-10 Baseball semifinals at Duryea Little League on Tuesday.

GPA’s Sebastian Pabon celebrates at 2nd base after hitting a double against Township on Tuesday at Duryea Little League.

Rocco Skula (27) slides in at 2nd base ahead of the tag from GPA’s shortstop Jackson Bender.

Township’s Rocco Skula is safe at home after a wild throw to GPA catcher Gunner Smith.

DURYEA — Base hits, walks, hit by pitches: the Township 8-10 all-stars got themselves on base by any means necessary, and it’s carrying them to the District 16 championship.

A five-run third inning broke open a 1-1 ballgame, with Township pulling ahead for good on their way to a 9-2 win over Greater Pittston Area in the District 16 8-10 Baseball semifinals on Tuesday night.

In the third inning alone, Township had two hits, drew three walks, had one hit batter and one more reach on a throwing error as they took a 6-1 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.

“It’s pretty exciting, we played a really smart game,” said Township manager Charles Henries after the win. “We put the ball in play, hustled 100% of the time…just a great team game.”

Tuesday’s semifinal was just two days removed from the GPA-Township pool play matchup, which GPA was able to win 10-9.

GPA jumped out quick to start this one, too: Sebastian Rabon roped the first pitch of the game for a double, and scored on an RBI groundout from the very next batter, Jacob Hulse.

Township evened things up in the bottom of the second inning, Caden Rossi reaching on error and scoring after Santino Rynkiewicz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the third, Township sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five times and chasing GPA starter Hulse from the game early.

Rocco Skula drew a walk with one out, stole second and scored after a bad throw trying to get him out at third base to give Township a 2-1 lead.

Andy Sperazza had an RBI single, Josiah Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk to push home another run and Connor Yonki finished things up with a two-run single to make it 6-1.

“That first batter [for GPA] got on and scored, it could have gone downhill really quick,” Henries said. “Everyone kept their composure, took a breath and just had fun.”

Anthony Argento settled down and pitched 4.2 strong innings to earn the win for Township, allowing just the one first-inning run. Rocco Skula finished the game with 1.1 innings and one run allowed.

Township tacked on another run in the fourth to make it a 7-1 lead after a Skula RBI base hit, and scored twice in the fifth as well.

GPA’s offense was led by Pabon, scoring in the first after his leadoff double and driving home the team’s second and final run in the sixth with a base hit.

Township will advance to Saturday’s District 16 championship game, playing the winner of Tuesday night’s other semifinal between Mountain Top and Plains.

District 16 8-10 Baseball Semifinals

Township 9, Greater Pittston Area 2

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Pabon lf`3`1`2`1

Hulse p`2`0`1`1

J. Bender ss`2`0`0`0

Pirillo 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Macario 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Warnek 2b`2`0`0`0

Wenschenk eh`1`0`1`0

D. Bender cf`2`0`1`0

Basilly eh`2`0`1`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Marte eh`1`1`0`0

Janoski eh`2`0`1`0

Cerasaro rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`7`2

Township`AB`R`H`BI

Skula 2b-p`2`1`1`1

Argento p`3`0`0`0

Henries ss`1`2`1`0

Oliveri 1b`3`1`0`0

Sperazza c`3`2`2`1

Rossi 3b`2`2`0`0

Martinez eh`0`0`0`1

Yonki cf`2`0`2`3

Rynkiewicz lf`2`0`0`1

Talerico rf`2`1`1`0

Collins eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`9`7`7

GPA`100`001 — 2

Township`015`12x — 9

2B — Sperazza, Pabon, D. Bender.

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hulse (L)`2.2`1`4`2`3`5

Macario`1.1`3`3`3`1`1

Pirillo`1`2`2`2`1`0

Township`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Argento (W)`4.2`5`1`1`2`4

Skula`1.1`2`1`1`0`3