WASHINGTON — Brandon Nimmo had two RBIs in his return from a harrowing hotel room accident, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive extra-innings victory.

Nimmo, who cut his forehead when he fainted and fell Sunday night, entered in the fourth inning after Harrison Bader was pulled following a collision with the wall in right-center field. In the eighth, he drove in Francisco Lindor for a tying RBI single, and then was part of a barrage of hits against Robert Garcia (0-3) once the game went to extras.

As part of a five-run 10th, José Iglesias doubled to put the Mets ahead, Nimmo also doubled and Pete Alonso crushed his 18th homer. Lindor homered earlier for New York’s first run of the game.

Lindor’s 14th homer in the sixth was the only blemish against Nationals rookie DJ Herz, who struck out 10 while pitching 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball. Herz joined Stephen Strasburg as the only pitchers since 1901 to have two 10-strikeout, no-walk games in his first six major league starts.

But Washington’s bullpen let him down, first when Hunter Harvey got knocked around in the eighth and then when Garcia was lit up for the loss.

After Sean Manaea allowed one earned run and struck out five in seven innings, José Butto gave the Mets exactly what they wanted when they called him up to come out of the bullpen. Butto (2-3) allowed just one hit in his first two innings of relief this season.

Blue Jays 7, Astros 6

TORONTO — George Springer hit a three-run home run against his former team, Spencer Horwitz added a solo homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the Houston Astros.

Yordan Alvarez homered and scored twice as Houston almost came back from a 7-0 deficit, but the Astros lost for just the second time in their last 12 games.

José Berríos (8-6) pitched five innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since a three-start winning streak between April 8 and 20. The right-hander allowed five runs and five hits.

Chad Green pitched around Jemery Peña’s leadoff double in the ninth for his third save in three chances.

Houston’s Jose Altuve had three hits but flied out to center to end it.

Reds 5, Yankees 4

NEW YORK — Elly De La Cruz tripled and homered in his first game at Yankee Stadium, helping the Cincinnati Reds overcome Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 32nd home run in a victory over New York on Tuesday night.

Will Benson and De La Cruz hit two-run homers in a four-run fifth as the Reds built a 5-0 lead over the Yankees, who have lost 11 of their last 15 games.

Judge homered in the seventh off Sam Moll for his third hit. He leads the major leagues in batting average (.321), homers and RBIs (83).

De La Cruz, appearing in his 183rd big league game, has tripled and homered together five times, matching Ted Williams for the most since 1901 in a player’s first 185 games.

Cardinals 7, Pirates 4

PITTSBURGH — Nolan Gorman hit his second career grand slam, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Carpenter dropped a soft single into left to load the bases with no outs in the fourth inning. Gorman followed with his 17th homer of the season, a 415-foot drive to left-center on a 1-2 sweeper from Mitch Keller (9-5).

Gorman hit his previous grand slam in a 14-5 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 19, 2023.

Guardians 7, White Sox 6

CLEVELAND — Pinch-hitter Bo Naylor delivered a sacrifice fly to center field with one out in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Andrés Giménez opened the ninth with a single off Michael Kopech (2-7), went to second on a groundout to first and took third on a wild pitch by the right-hander.

Naylor, who has bumped his average over .200 by hitting .304 in his last 15 games, then lifted a 3-2 pitch deep enough to score Giménez without a throw from center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Rookie Daniel Schneemann and Tyler Freeman hit two-run homers for the Guardians, who won their seventh straight at Progressive Field and improved MLB’s best home record to 27-9.

Red Sox 8, Marlins 3

MIAMI — Kutter Crawford gave up three hits and one run over six solid innings, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins.

Masataka Yoshida had three hits and Rafael Devers singled twice and drove in two runs for the Red Sox. Each player in Boston’s lineup had at least one hit.

Crawford (4-7) struck out seven. It was the right-hander’s sixth consecutive start of at least six innings and his 12th this season.