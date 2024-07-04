🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For 40 years, runners have gathered downtown to start their Fourth of Julys with a 3-mile run through the city.

Thursday was no different as more than 500 runners turned out for the 41st edition of Bernie’s Run. There was one slight change to the annual holiday tradition, however, as the course was changed.

The usual starting line at the corner of River Street and East Market Street was moved one block over as runners began the event racing down South Franklin Street after starting at the corner of South Franklin and East Market.

The slight change didn’t bother Daniel Danilovitz, 18 of Moosic, has he ran to his second holiday victory of the year. On Memorial Day, he won the Old Fort 5-Miler.

Marina Martino, 33, was the top female finisher.

Danilovitz came to the finish line just ahead of Joseph Cardillo as the two raced up South Main Street to the Public Square finish line together. Danilovitz finished in 15 minutes, 21 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Cardillo.

Oewn Foytack, 21, was third in 15:44, while Chris Hine, 20, ws fourth in 15:51 and Christopher Wadas, 42, was fifth in 16:01.

Martino finished in 17:30. Second-place finisher Madison Hedglin, 17, was 26 seconds behind at 17:56. Amy Rome, 57, was third in 19:59, while Bell Emily,41, was fourth in 20:03 and Jillian Heller, 38, was fifth in 20:06.

Bernie’s Run Results

Overall

1. Daniel Danilovitz, 18, 15:21

2. Joseph Cardillo, 20, 15:23

3. Owen Foytack, 21, 15:44

4. Chris Hine, 20, 15:51

5. Christopher Wadas, 42, 16:01

6. John Syms, 21, 16:04

7. Tim O’Hearn, 29, 16:19

8. Tom Brady, 20, 16:41

9. Sean William, 16, 16:54

10. Jacob Borrelli, 42, 16:58

Age Group Results

Male: Under and 10: 1. Connor Leary, 10, 22:23; 2. Johnny Fetch, 8, 24:16; 3. Tucker Roman, 8, 24:19. 11-14: Jacob Borrelli, 14, 17:00; 2. Geno Canfield, 14, 19:02; Luke Diegnan, 14, 21:12; 15-19: Daniel Danilovitz, 18, 15:21; 2. Sean Williams, 16, 16:53; 3. Vinny Fazzino, 17, 17:59. 20-24: 1. Joseph Cardillo, 20, 15:23; 2. Owen Foytack, 21, 15:44; 3. Chris Hine, 20, 15:51. 25-29: Tim O’Hearn, 29, 16:19; 2. Connor A. Dillie, 29, 19:49; 3. Matt Werner, 29, 20:05. 30-34: 1. Kyle Supponcic, 34, 17:22; 2. Daniel Lykens, 31, 18:42; 3. Nicholas Sommons, 31, 19:02; 35-39: 1. Donald Bird, 35, 17:11; 2. Adam Pesta, 35, 17:43; 3. Francis Spear, 38, 18:18. 40-44: 1. Christopher Wadas, 42, 16:01; 2. Kevin Borrelli, 42, 16:58; 3. Jeffrey, 41, 17:22. 45-49: 1. Randy Shemandski, 47, 18:16; 2. Alec Barcklow, 45, 20:24; 3. Brian Hilburt, 46, 20:57. 50-54: 1. Sean Robbins, 54, 20:03; 2. Christopher Langley, 51, 21:25; 3. Christopher Kersey, 52, 21:49. 55-59: 1. John Jeddic, 56, 20:24; 2. Mark Nicholson, 56, 21:14; 3. Matthew McLaughlin, 55, 22:11. 60-64: 1. Don Lavin, 63, 21:35; 2. Larry Pikul, 64, 22:08; 3. Joe Ackourey, 60, 22:27. 65-69: 1. Roger Davis, 66, 20:33; 2. Brian Conniff, 67, 20:51; 3. Michael Kinney, 65, 22:10. 70+: 1. Mike Siesinski, 71, 45;43; 2. Deno Pantelakos, 77, 50:41.

Female: Under 10: 1. Ryder ADamshick, 10, 22:43; 2. Lila Bell, 10, 25:13; 3. Natalie Ruggles, 8, 26:29. 11-14: Elise Lawrence, 14, 22:32; 2. Olivia Pambianco, 11, 24:07; 3. Ayla Schappert, 11, 24:13. 15-19: 1. Madison Hedglin, 17, 17:56; 2. Grace Rushmer, 16, 21:15; 3. Lauren Kane, 19, 22:14. 20-24: 1. Regina Pirolli, 21, 20:49; 2. Tierney Porfirio, 22, 21:40; 3. Makenzie Switzer, 20, 23:30. 25-29: 1. Marnie Kusakavitch, 29, 21:08; 2. Amy Paddock, 29, 23:00; 3. Jill Robinson, 27, 22:58. 30-34: 1. Marino Martino, 33, 17:30; 2. Carissa Traoli, 34, 23:01; 3. Jamie Johns, 34, 23:19. 35-39: 1. Jillian Heller, 38, 20:06; 2. Ali Schappert, 37, 20:30; 3. Jennifer Roman, 39, 21:01. 40-44: 1. Emily Bell, 41, 20:03; 2. Brenda Brwaley, 43, 20:58; 3. Jenny Carlo, 43, 22:32. 45-49: 1. Colby Bolesta, 48, 20:10, 2. Erin McLaughlin, 48, 21:50; 3. Patricia Buzinkai, 49, 22:07. 50-54: 1. Kimarie Segiel, 51, 21:47; 2. Donna Maxwell, 52, 26:36; 3. Jennifer Ciarimboli, 50, 29:00. 55-59: 1. Amy Rome, 57, 19;59; 2. Cheri Balmer, 57, 23:51; 3. Tracey Murray, 56, 25:47. 60-64: 1. Annet Kaminski, 61, 25:04; 2. Carleen Lavin, 62, 28;33; 3. Donna Gould, 61, 30:35. 65-69: 1. Joyce Foster, 69, 29:51; 2. Suzanne Rinehimer, 69, 34:28; 3. Joanne Rock, 66, 35:44. 70+: 1. Wendy Satin, 75. 33:05.