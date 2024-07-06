🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain defeated Carbino Club/Valley View 8-5 in a Major Softball game.

Back Mountain started off strong scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. Elliot Rigol, Paige Spudis, Reese Jenkins, Mollie Coyne, Julia Gavlick and Caroline Sears all had a hit for Back Mountain.

Paige Spudis was the winning pitcher, only giving up 2 earned runs.

Back Mountain faces District 16-winner Pittston tomorrow at 6 p.m.