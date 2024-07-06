🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams and Lake-Lehman Kirsten Finarelli topped the Wyoming Valley Conference selections to the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.

The WVC had 14 players total chosen in four of the PIAA’s six state classifications. A total of 329 players were selected either to the first or second team.

Adams was named the Pitcher of the Year in Class 5A. She was 20-2 this season with 287 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched and a 0.41 ERA. She holds the WVC record with 834 career strikeouts and will play at Carnegie Mellon next season.

Finarelli, a junior catcher, was selected the Player of the Year in Class 3A. The Penn State recruit hit .723 with nine homers, five triples, 15 doubles, 24 RBI, 34 hits and 37 runs scored.

Three of Adams’ Pittston Area teammates were chosen to to the Class 5A second team — sophomore outfielder Lili Hintze, junior first baseman Gabby Gorzkowski and senior third baseman Tori Stephenson.

Joining Finarelli on the Class 3A first team were three teammates — junior outfielder Gracie Bucknavage, sophomore pitcher Hannah Chipego and senior second baseman Lucy Honeywell.

Holy Redeemer had two player selected to the Class 3A second team — senior first baseman Kaylee Gryboski and junior shortstop Abby Williams.

Tunkhannock had three players on the Class 4A team. Junior pitcher McKenzie Hannon was a first-team selection. Sophomore outfielder Lucy Karp and junior third baseman Erin Van Ness made the second teams. Van Ness was chosen as a utility player.

Hazleton Area junior Nanci Major made the Class 6A first team as a designated player.