Gianna Adams
Pittston Area
P – Senior
Player Of The Year
Two-time Times Leader Player of the Year and three-time All-WVC selection finished her career with a WVC record 834 strikeouts. The Carnegie Mellon recruit was 20-2 this season with 287 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched and a 0.41 ERA. Opponents batted .081. Also hit .435 with a team-leading four triples, a team-leading 30 hits and a team-leading 25 runs scored. Had a home run and two doubles.
Madison Austra
Wyo. Valley West
C – Senior
Hit for average and power, leading the team with a .538 average, six homers, eight doubles, 21 RBI, 21 hits and 20 runs. Also had a triple.
Gracie Bucknavage
Lake-Lehman
OF – Junior
Hit .492 as the Black Knights’ leadoff hitter, setting the plate for her teammates. Scored 32 runs, had three homers, three triples, three doubles and 12 RBI.
Hannah Chipego
Lake-Lehman
P – Sophomore
Two-time All-WVC selection finished with an 18-3 record, 218 strikeouts in 114 innings and a 0.49 ERA. Hit .639 with seven homers, seven triples, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, 46 hits and 37 runs.
Kirsten Finarelli
Lake-Lehman
C – Junior
Three-time All-WVC pick and Penn State recruit hit .723 with nine homers, five triples, 15 doubles, 24 RBI, 34 hits and 37 runs scored.
Addison Gaylord
Wyoming Area
SS – Freshman
Led the Warriors in the following categories – .400 batting average, four triples, nine doubles, 26 hits and 24 runs scored. Had nine doubles and was solid with the glove.
Katie Genovese
Holy Redeemer
C – Freshman
Turned in an outstanding first season with a .443 average, 27 hits, three doubles, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored. Was also among the best defensive catchers.
Gabby Gorzkowski
Pittston Area
1B – Junior
Turned in another strong season at the plate, improving on her 2023 numbers. Hit .431 with a home run, four triples, two doubles, 15 RBI, 25 hits and 14 runs scored.
Kaylee Gryboski
Holy Redeemer
1B – Senior
Led the Royals with 22 RBI and was second on the team with a .444 batting average. Also had three doubles, a triple, a home run and 28 hits while scoring 17 runs.
Lili Hintze
Pittston Area
OF – Sophomore
Improved steadily in her first year as a starter. Nearly doubled her batting average to .426, had nine doubles, 11 RBI, 23 hits and 19 runs scored.
McKenzie Hannon
Tunkhannock
P – Junior
Struck out 155 in 109.1 innings with a 0.58 ERA. Hit .400 with two home runs, a team-tying six triples, 14 RBI, 22 hits and 13 runs scored.
Marissa Hoffman
Hazleton Area
C – Senior
Led the the Cougars with 29 RBI and eight doubles while hitting .441. Also hit three home runs and six triples while finishing with 30 hits.
Lucy Honeywell
Lake-Lehman
2B – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection. Finished with a .542 batting average, seven home runs, one triple, seven doubles, a team-leading 29 RBI and 32 hits.
Lucy Karp
Tunkhannock
OF – Sophomore
Led the Tigers in batting with a .441 average and scored a team-leading 21 runs. Also had a triple, five doubles, 14 RBI and 26 hits, which were second moston the team.
Emily Patton
Tunkhannock
SS – Junior
Strong defensively while hitting .358 with a homer, a triple, a team-tying six doubles and 15 RBI. Finished with 17 hits and 18 runs scored.
Gabby Starr
Berwick
OF/P – Senior
Returned after missing her junior year with an injury to hit .569 with four homers, 29 RBI and 37 hits – all tops on the team. Also had seven doubles and a triple. Was 4-3 with a 4.41 ERA as a pitcher.
Tori Stephenson
Pittston Area
3B – Senior
Led the Class 5A state runner-up in batting with a .446 average. Had one home run, one triple, five doubles and 19 RBI. Finished second on the team with 29 hits.
Erin Van Ness
Tunkhannock
3B – Junior
Two-time All-WVC selection led the team with three homers, five triples, 30 RBI and 29 hits. Also batted .433 and had two doubles and scored 18 runs.
Abby Williams
Holy Redeemer
SS – Junior
The two-time All-WVC selection led the Royals with a .507 batting average. She also led the team with 35 hits, 12 doubles, four home runs and 23 runs scored. Also had two triples and 21 RBI.
Olivia Williams
Hazlton Area
OF – Junior
Led the Cougars in several categories including batting .500 and hitting four home runs and seven triples. Also led the team with 39 hits while driving in 25 runs.