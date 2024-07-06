🔊 Listen to this

Gianna Adams

Pittston Area

P – Senior

Player Of The Year

Two-time Times Leader Player of the Year and three-time All-WVC selection finished her career with a WVC record 834 strikeouts. The Carnegie Mellon recruit was 20-2 this season with 287 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched and a 0.41 ERA. Opponents batted .081. Also hit .435 with a team-leading four triples, a team-leading 30 hits and a team-leading 25 runs scored. Had a home run and two doubles.

Madison Austra

Wyo. Valley West

C – Senior

Hit for average and power, leading the team with a .538 average, six homers, eight doubles, 21 RBI, 21 hits and 20 runs. Also had a triple.

Gracie Bucknavage

Lake-Lehman

OF – Junior

Hit .492 as the Black Knights’ leadoff hitter, setting the plate for her teammates. Scored 32 runs, had three homers, three triples, three doubles and 12 RBI.

Hannah Chipego

Lake-Lehman

P – Sophomore

Two-time All-WVC selection finished with an 18-3 record, 218 strikeouts in 114 innings and a 0.49 ERA. Hit .639 with seven homers, seven triples, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, 46 hits and 37 runs.

Kirsten Finarelli

Lake-Lehman

C – Junior

Three-time All-WVC pick and Penn State recruit hit .723 with nine homers, five triples, 15 doubles, 24 RBI, 34 hits and 37 runs scored.

Addison Gaylord

Wyoming Area

SS – Freshman

Led the Warriors in the following categories – .400 batting average, four triples, nine doubles, 26 hits and 24 runs scored. Had nine doubles and was solid with the glove.

Katie Genovese

Holy Redeemer

C – Freshman

Turned in an outstanding first season with a .443 average, 27 hits, three doubles, 15 RBI and 22 runs scored. Was also among the best defensive catchers.

Gabby Gorzkowski

Pittston Area

1B – Junior

Turned in another strong season at the plate, improving on her 2023 numbers. Hit .431 with a home run, four triples, two doubles, 15 RBI, 25 hits and 14 runs scored.

Kaylee Gryboski

Holy Redeemer

1B – Senior

Led the Royals with 22 RBI and was second on the team with a .444 batting average. Also had three doubles, a triple, a home run and 28 hits while scoring 17 runs.

Lili Hintze

Pittston Area

OF – Sophomore

Improved steadily in her first year as a starter. Nearly doubled her batting average to .426, had nine doubles, 11 RBI, 23 hits and 19 runs scored.

McKenzie Hannon

Tunkhannock

P – Junior

Struck out 155 in 109.1 innings with a 0.58 ERA. Hit .400 with two home runs, a team-tying six triples, 14 RBI, 22 hits and 13 runs scored.

Marissa Hoffman

Hazleton Area

C – Senior

Led the the Cougars with 29 RBI and eight doubles while hitting .441. Also hit three home runs and six triples while finishing with 30 hits.

Lucy Honeywell

Lake-Lehman

2B – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection. Finished with a .542 batting average, seven home runs, one triple, seven doubles, a team-leading 29 RBI and 32 hits.

Lucy Karp

Tunkhannock

OF – Sophomore

Led the Tigers in batting with a .441 average and scored a team-leading 21 runs. Also had a triple, five doubles, 14 RBI and 26 hits, which were second moston the team.

Emily Patton

Tunkhannock

SS – Junior

Strong defensively while hitting .358 with a homer, a triple, a team-tying six doubles and 15 RBI. Finished with 17 hits and 18 runs scored.

Gabby Starr

Berwick

OF/P – Senior

Returned after missing her junior year with an injury to hit .569 with four homers, 29 RBI and 37 hits – all tops on the team. Also had seven doubles and a triple. Was 4-3 with a 4.41 ERA as a pitcher.

Tori Stephenson

Pittston Area

3B – Senior

Led the Class 5A state runner-up in batting with a .446 average. Had one home run, one triple, five doubles and 19 RBI. Finished second on the team with 29 hits.

Erin Van Ness

Tunkhannock

3B – Junior

Two-time All-WVC selection led the team with three homers, five triples, 30 RBI and 29 hits. Also batted .433 and had two doubles and scored 18 runs.

Abby Williams

Holy Redeemer

SS – Junior

The two-time All-WVC selection led the Royals with a .507 batting average. She also led the team with 35 hits, 12 doubles, four home runs and 23 runs scored. Also had two triples and 21 RBI.

Olivia Williams

Hazlton Area

OF – Junior

Led the Cougars in several categories including batting .500 and hitting four home runs and seven triples. Also led the team with 39 hits while driving in 25 runs.