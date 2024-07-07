🔊 Listen to this

Ava Thomas tossed a six-hit shutout Saturday night as Pittston Area defeated Back Mountain 7-0 at North Pocono for the Section 5 Major Little League Softball title.

Thomas struck out seven and walked three.

Pittston Area, the unbeaten District 16 champion, had two shots to beat the District 32 champions for the title, but only needed one.

Pittston Area had earlier defeated North Pocono 4-3 in the tournament opener, then routed Carbino Club/Archbald 17-0 in three innings in the winners’ bracket final.

Ainsley Lear and Sophia Laudato each went 2-for-2 while Lydia Luvender also had two hits.

Lear and Luvender each had a double and scored twice. Luvender and Laudato each drove in a run.

Pittston Area led just 1-0 until scoring three runs each in the bottoms of the fourth and fifth innings.