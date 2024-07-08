🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area scored five times in the top of sixth inning to defeat Mountain Top 6-3 on Sunday to claim the District 16 8-10 Softball championship.

Andrea Colon picked up the win on the mound in addition to hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning. Colon pitched a complete game, striking out 13.

Natalie Lambert had an RBI single for Pittston Area.