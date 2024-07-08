Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Pittston Area scored five times in the top of sixth inning to defeat Mountain Top 6-3 on Sunday to claim the District 16 8-10 Softball championship.
Andrea Colon picked up the win on the mound in addition to hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning. Colon pitched a complete game, striking out 13.
Natalie Lambert had an RBI single for Pittston Area.