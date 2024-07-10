🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner hit his sixth career grand slam, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber from injuries with a 10-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Phillies lost ace Zack Wheeler on a steamy night with left low back tightness after five innings. A 2024 All-Star, Wheeler (10-4) joined Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez as a trio of Phillies pitchers with 10 wins before the All-Star break. It’s the first time in franchise history the Phillies have three pitchers with 10 wins before the break.

After a modest 5-4 mark with Harper and Schwarber sidelined — that included dropping two of three over the weekend in Atlanta — the Phillies flexed their muscle early against the Dodgers in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Schwarber hit a two-RBI single in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

The Phillies busted the game open with a six-run fourth off Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (1-2) that saw the right-hander’s ERA balloon from 6.12 to a 8.07. The Phillies led 4-0 when Turner — who left the Dodgers for Philadelphia on a $300 million, 11-year contract ahead of the 2023 season — drove an 86 mph slider into the left field seats.

No need for Phillies fans to manufacture a standing ovation for Turner this season. A 2024 NL All-Star, Turner has five homers in his last seven games.

Stott added a solo shot off Miller later in the fourth, his first since May 18.

Harper went 0 for 4. Harper strained his left hamstring running the bases in the ninth inning, and Schwarber strained his left groin while making a throw from left field in the eighth of a June 27 loss against Miami.

Wheeler threw 76 pitches — he struck out Dodgers leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani on three pitches to open the game —and left with the Phillies holding a 9-1 lead. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two. Wheeler allowed a solo home run to Cavan Biggio in the fifth inning.

RAYS 5, YANKEES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star Isaac Paredes hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay held on to beat struggling AL East rival New York — the Yankees’ 17th loss in 23 games.

Paredes went deep during a four-run first inning against Carlos Rodón (9-7). Right-hander Ryan Pepiot (5-5) limited one of baseball’s best offenses to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings, and Tampa Bay won despite only having two hits after the third inning.

Three days after becoming the first Yankees rookie to homer three times in a game, Ben Rice hit a two-run shot that trimmed Tampa Bay’s lead to 4-3 in the seventh inning. The Rays scored on Johnny DeLuca’s double for a two-run cushion before things got dicey again in the ninth.

DJ Mahieu singled with one out, bringing Rice to the plate as the potential tying run. But Pete Fairbanks met the challenge, striking out Rice and getting Juan Soto to fly out to the warning track in center field for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said before the game that “there’s concern” about the way the team has been playing lately. He’s with the team for the start of a six-game trip that includes a weekend series at Baltimore because “it’s my job to be in a position to never assume anything.”

“It’s been a struggle, obviously. Thankfully we got out of the gates really strong, so hopefully that cushion will allow us to work through this hopefully sooner than later on because it’s gone on long enough,” Cashman said.

New York started quickly with Gleyber Torres, back in the lineup after missing two games with right groin tightness, delivering a RBI single off Pepiot in the first inning.

Rodon, though, continued to struggle in losing his fifth straight start. The lefty yielded four consecutive hits to begin the game, including Paredes’ 15th homer of the season. It was also the 15th homer yielded by Yankees pitching over their last seven games.

Although Rodon, who’s given up 28 runs while only working 23 innings during his losing streak, settled to keep the Yankees within striking distance, the New York offense was mostly silent until Rice homered off Colin Poche to trim Tampa Bay’s lead to 4-3.

METS 7, NATIONALS 5

NEW YORK — Jose Quintana permitted one hit in seven shutout innings, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor both homered and drove in three runs, and New York beat Washington.

Harrison Bader had three hits and scored twice from the bottom of the batting order for the Mets, who moved back to .500 at 45-45. Lindor also had three hits and scored two runs in the leadoff spot.

Pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas put the Nationals on the board with a two-run homer in the eighth against reliever Adam Ottavino, booed off the mound by the Citi Field crowd of 31,243.

Keibert Ruiz added a two-run homer off Reed Garrett in the ninth, and Jacob Young scored from second base on a wild pitch by Edwin Díaz before the closer struck out All-Star CJ Abrams for his ninth save in 14 opportunities.

CUBS 9, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE — Michael Busch and Ian Happ homered, and Jameson Taillon and three relievers combined for a five-hitter as Chicago beat Baltimore.

Taillon (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk over six innings. The 32-year-old right-hander retired the last 11 batters he faced.