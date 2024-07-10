🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced that Wednesday night’s game on the road against the Syracuse Mets has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.

The RailRiders will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse will play two seven-inning games, with approximately 40 minutes between games.

The RailRiders will return home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 23, for a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox.