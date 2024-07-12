🔊 Listen to this

Mountain Top shortstop Eli Metz makes the throw to first in the second inning to put out Back Mountain’s Dante Pietraccini.

Back Mountain’s CJ Mayerski tries to get control of the ball as Mountain Top’s Luke Bendowski races past him to get to second base safe in the fourth inning.

Back Mountain’s Dom Liparela stomps on home plate and is congratulated by his team in the fifth inning

DORRANCE — Trailing midway through a close game, Mountain Top had scored just once in three innings against Back Mountain and wanted to get the offense going with a berth in the Section 5 championship on the line.

In the bottom of the fourth, they didn’t just mount a comeback; they blew the doors off the game.

Mountain Top scored 11 times in the home half of the fourth, shellshocking Back Mountain and coming away with a 13-8 victory to advance to Friday’s Section 5 9-11 Baseball title game against Abington.

The offense looked like an assembly line, sending 17 hitters to the plate and scoring 11 times on a wide variety of hits, walks and hit batters, taking advantage of their opportunities to hang a huge number on the board.

“These are a great bunch of kids … great discipline at the plate,” Mountain Top coach Harry O’Neill said. “We’re locked and loaded for Friday and Saturday.”

Despite both teams running thin on pitching heading into their third straight day of action, the first half of Thursday’s game still had the makings of a pitcher’s duel.

CJ Mayerski looked sharp through three for Back Mountain, and his team led 3-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

On the other side, Jacob Nealon had some command issues but managed to strand five runners through his three innings of work, allowing just the three runs, while Luke Bendowski stranded two more in a scoreless top of the fourth.

Mountain Top got in to hit, and just never stopped moving people around: the first nine batters of the inning all reached base before the first out was recorded, and all nine of those runners came around to score.

Mayerski was lifted for Dom Liparela, who recorded just one out before Neil Suchodolski came in to get Back Mountain out of the inning.

Maxsim Malay had an RBI single, as did Garrett Chalker and Eli Metz. The Mountain Top offense benefited as much from patience as it did actually swinging the bat, scoring four times on bases-loaded walks or hit batters.

The damage, when it was all said and done after Suchodolski got the final out of the inning: 11 runs on four hits, two fielding errors, five walks and three hit batters.

Mountain Top didn’t score more than one run on any single at-bat, playing true station-to-station baseball to overwhelm Back Mountain.

“You got to take what they’re going to give you, we had good at-bats when we needed to,” O’Neill said.

Back Mountain fought back a bit with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer to left field from Liparela, but they had fallen too far behind.

After Jack O’Neill came in to get the final out of the fifth inning, Metz got the final three outs to send Mountain Top into the championship.

They’ll take on undefeated Abington at 6 p.m. on Friday evening at Mountain Top Little League. Abington would claim the Section 5 championship with a win, while a Mountain Top victory would force a winner-take-all game on Saturday.

Section 5 9-11 Baseball

Mountain Top 13, Back Mountain 8

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Harnok c`4`0`0`0

Bonomo 3b`3`0`1`1

Coach ss`3`2`2`0

Mayerski p`3`0`1`0

Pietraccini rf`2`1`1`1

Suchodolski cf`2`2`0`1

Liparela 1b`3`2`1`3

Scavone 2b`0`0`0`0

Neiman lf`2`0`1`0

Walton eh`2`0`0`1

McCormick eh`2`1`1`1

Totals`26`8`8`8

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Chalker cf`3`1`1`1

Nealon p`1`1`0`1

Metz ss`2`1`1`1

Bendowski 1b`2`1`1`1

O’Neill 3b`2`1`0`1

George eh`2`1`0`1

Fauerbach rf`2`1`0`0

Schappert eh`2`1`0`1

D’Arco 2b`1`3`1`1

Malay eh`3`2`3`2

Wenzel c`2`0`0`0

Stravinski lf`0`1`0`2

Totals`24`13`7`12

Back Mountain`021`041 — 8

Mountain Top`001`(11)1x — 13

2B — Coach, Malay. HR — Liparela.

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mayerski (L)`3`1`5`3`3`3

Liparela`0.1`1`7`7`3`1

Suchodolski`1.2`2`1`1`3`4

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nealon`3`3`3`3`4`1

Bendowski (W)`1.2`2`4`4`2`2

O’Neill`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Metz`1`2`1`1`0`2