The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ full 2024-25 regular-season schedule was released Thursday by the American Hockey League.

The 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents and a wealth of weekend home dates. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its season at home when the Charlotte Checkers come to town on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

Including the season opener, 26 of the Penguins’ 36 home games this season will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will play 10 home games on Fridays and 16 home games on Saturdays.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s longest homestand of the season is a five-game stretch prior to Christmas in December. The Penguins will also be at home in their first game after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 27, as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29.

The Penguins’ longest time away from home features eight consecutive road games in February and March.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2024-25, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Penguins will meet division foes 52 times (26 home/26 road), and their remaining 20 games will come against clubs in the North Division (10 home/10 road).

All 72 of the Penguins’ regular-season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via their radio partner, WILK Newsradio. Every regular-season game will also be available via the AHL’s streaming service, AHLTV.