A year ago at Pocono Raceway, Corey Heim lost the lead in the tunnel turn on the final lap as Kyle Busch passed him to take the checkered flag in the Truck Series.

This summer, Heim wouldn’t be denied at the Tricky Triangle.

Heim won the CRC Brakleen 175 on Friday to open a busy three-race weekend at Pocono. Heim drove the No. 11 Toyota to victory ahead of Grant Enfinger by .867 seconds. It was Heim’s fourth series win of the season.

Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five. They were followed by Chase Purdy, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Dean Thompson and Rajah Caruth.

Heim gained eight points on Eckes, who leads the series standings.

Friday’s race was 10 laps longer than in the past, making it Pocono’s longest Truck race. It was also the first one run on a Friday evening. Twelve of the previous 14 Truck races at the track were held on Saturday, with the others on Sunday.

The race wrapped up in 1:32:42 despite some brief rain and four caution flags.

Up next at Pocono is practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday for the Xfinity Series (10 a.m.) and Cup Series (noon). The Xfinity race — The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 — is set for 3 p.m.

The main event of the weekend will be held Sunday as the Cup Series’ Great American Getaway 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. All racing action will be live on USA Network.