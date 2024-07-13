🔊 Listen to this

PHOENIX — Making Paul Skenes the All-Star Game starting pitcher for the National League after just 11 career appearances was a difficult decision for Arizona manager Torey Lovullo, but one he felt was correct.

The positive vibes he received following Friday’s announcement only made the manager more confident.

“I think I got it right,” Lovullo said.

Skenes will become the fifth rookie pitcher given that honor when he takes the mound on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Lovullo, who will lead the NL team, made the announcement earlier Friday on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio.

“It’s really cool,” Skenes said in Chicago. “There are a lot of really good pitchers who are just as deserving. To even be in the conversation is really cool. To be named the starter is surreal.”

A 21-year-old right-hander, Skenes was selected by Pittsburgh with the top pick in last year’s amateur draft. He made his major league debut on May 11 and is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA, striking out 89 and walking 13 in 66 1/3 innings.

“I think he’s everything right about this game,” Lovullo said on Friday at Chase Field. “It’s a game of opportunity and he’s clearly taken advantage of the time he’s had here. His wins above replacement are as high as anybody and that’s something I looked at.”

Lovullo said he spent four or five days making the decision, asking several friends around the game for opinions. He also asked players in the Diamondbacks clubhouse what they thought.

“I felt like if I took the temperature of our clubhouse, it would be pretty close to the temperature of other clubhouses,” Lovullo said. “And the temperature of our clubhouse was ‘The guy is really good.’”

He’s also fun to watch, whipping fastballs past batters at a phenomenal rate.

His first inning in the All-Star Game should be must-see TV. The American League lineup likely will include some combination of Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, three of the game’s top sluggers.

“I hadn’t thought a lot about the All-Star Game,” Skenes said. “Now I know I’m going to pitch and have a rough idea of what the lineup might be.”

Skenes has thrown 75 pitches of 100 mph or more and his 99.1 mph average four-seam fastball velocity tops the major leagues among those with 1,000 or more pitches. He pitched seven no-hit innings at Milwaukee on Thursday and was removed after 99 pitches.

“A few really, really good candidates dropped off due to injury or the fact they were pitching on Sunday,” Lovullo said. “The answer just became more and more clear. And then certainly what Paul did yesterday, really, really hammered down the thought that he should be the guy.”

Dave Stenhouse (1962), Mark Fidrych (1976), Fernando Valenzuela (1981) and Hideo Nomo (1995) are the other rookies to start an All-Star game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Skenes’ 11 career major league games will be the fewest for a player appearing in an All-Star Game, according to Elias. Fidrych and Nomo each had 13.

Skenes will be Pittsburgh’s first pitcher to start an All-Star Game since 1975, when Jerry Reuss pitched three scoreless innings.

PHILS CUT MERRIFIELD

The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced the moves ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. The Phillies will owe Merrifield $3 million of his $7 million salary.

Merrifield, 35, appeared in 53 games for the Phillies, making 20 starts in left field, 12 at second base and eight at third base. He batted .199 with 11 RBI and 21 runs scored in 174 plate appearances.

The Phillies signed Merrifield as a free agent on Feb. 19.

Wilson arrives for a second stint with the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old made his season debut on June 9 against the New York Mets at London Stadium. He has batted .315 with 10 homers and 20 RBI in 20 games with the IronPigs since being optioned.

Wilson was named International League Player of the Week on July 1. The Phillies signed him as a free agent in January 2023.

OHTANI TOP JERSEY

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani remained the top-selling jersey during the first half of the season, followed by Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani became the first Japanese player to top sales last year when he was with the Los Angeles Angels, then signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

The two-way star, limited to designated hitter duty this year following elbow surgery, was joined on the list by Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts in fourth and Freddie Freeman in 20th, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.

Harper was not among the top 20 last year, when his Philadelphia season debut was delayed until May 2 following Tommy John surgery and he shifted to first base. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is 13th.

Judge remained in third during a strong first half and fellow Yankees outfielder Juan Soto joined the list in sixth following his trade from San Diego to New York.

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. dropped from second to fifth after tearing an ACL on May 26.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was seventh, followed by Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., Texas shortstop Corey Seager and Houston second baseman Jose Altuve.

Among younger players, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz was 15th and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman 16th.

Figures are based on sales of Nike jerseys from MLBShop.com since opening day on March 20.

Dropping off among players in the top 20 at the end of last season were Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and first baseman Joey Votto, who signed a minor league contact with Toronto and was injured for more than two months.

Nine of the top 20 were born in Japan, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes, who made his debut on May 11, entered the top 20 for the week of July 1-7.