Signing up for a triathlon often comes after one has obtained the necessary gear: a wet suit, a triathlon or road bike, and a well supported pair of running shoes. Other times, it comes as means to continue a family tradition or as the culmination of weeks of base training.

Kayla Kruk signed up for the 2023 Back Mountain Triathlon because she wanted to maintain her athletic mindset and find a sport that she could compete in for the rest of her life.

Kruk is a Wilkes-Barre native who graduated from Holy Redeemer. She played field hockey and swam for the Royals. Kruk was an integral part of the 2016 Holy Redeemer team that made history with an appearance in the state semifinal game.

After high school, she attended Sacred Heart University and continued her field hockey career at the Division 1 school. After four years at Sacred Heart, she took advantage of COVID leniency and took to the transfer portal. She played for a fifth year at Wagner University on Staten Island with impressive results.

“We were division champs that year,” Kruk said.

Kruk had played her final year at Sacred Heart and her transfer year at Wagner with coach Nicole Miller. Miller was influential in developing Kruk’s winning mindset as both a solo athlete and team player.

“She was able to push everyone around her to be better, even on days that she may not have been playing her best,” Miller said. “Being able to have someone with such a high work rate and love for the sport allowed the team around her to follow her lead.”

In field hockey Kruk wore number 23 in recognition of one of her athletic heroes, Michael Jordan. Some of Jordan’s more notable quotes were no doubt on repeat in Kruk’s mind while she trained for and raced her first triathlon. Such as, “You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.”

Kruk did not own a wetsuit or a road bike when she signed up for the triathlon, but she knew she would be able to finish the race. Her friend, Joe Grzech, encouraged her to sign up and offered his road bike for the day of the race.

Another close acquaintance, Denise Thomas, supported Kruk in her Harveys Lake training swims and provided a wetsuit for her to use on race day.

Kruk would also find support from someone close to the race that she had not yet met.

“The race director, Dave Bass, called me before the triathlon,” Kruk said. “He noticed I was a first time racer and wanted to be sure I knew what I was getting into. Talking to him made me feel much better about the race.”

Great things were expected of Kruk by those both outside and inside her circle, including her family.

“My family have been my biggest supporters. In high school and college they were always cheering me on,” Kruk said.

Her three brothers, their wives, her mom and dad were all a part of the high energy in the crowd last August. Kruk approached this day with excitement and had limited expectations of what would happen in her first triathlon. Her previous athletic accomplishments gave her the edge above her competitors.

There is no doubt that Kruk’s favorite Michael Jordan quote was also running through her mind during the race last summer: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.”

Kruk made her goal of finishing the Back Mountain Triathlon a reality, and she did it in impressive fashion. On her borrowed road bike and wet suit, she clocked a time of 2 hours, 46 minutes, securing first place in the Female 20-24 age group.

“It was the coolest experience I’ve ever had,” Kruk said. “There was so much energy and excitement.”

The Back Mountain triathlon will not be Kruk’s last multi-sport event. She already has her sights set on the hometown race this year, as she trains on the local levee path and hones in her swimming strategy. Her age group championship also qualified Kruk for the USAT National race, which she would also like to compete in one day.

“I want to be a local legend,” Kruk said.

NEPA is full of local triathlete legends. Kruk has proved that she has the athletic ability to dominate in this sport. She also has the athletic experience to stay healthy and strong as she progresses through the age groups.

Kruk has the mind of an athlete, developed through years of training on the field hockey field, in the pool, and even through her current challenging Physicians Assistant school schedule.

Michael Jordan is another notable mention with this mindset, and he succinctly noted that, “Heart is what separates the good from the great.”

Kruk is great.