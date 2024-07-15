🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area made it all the way to the state winners’ bracket final before suffering its first loss in Major Little League Softball all-star tournament play.

That unbeaten run came to an end Sunday, leaving the District 16 and Section 5 champions with a difficult challenge if they want to extend their season into the East Regional at Bristol, Conn.

Winning pitcher Ella Worthington outhit Pittston Area by herself while leading Indiana/Clymer to a 5-0 victory at Wellsboro Little League

The loss drops Pittston Area into Monday’s 5 p.m. rematch against West Point, the team it beat in eight innings Friday in the winners’ bracket semifinal. If Pittston Area can get through that game, it would need to find a way to beat Worthington and Indiana/Clymer two straight times to become state champion.

Worthington struck out 10 while holding Pittston Area to one hit and three walks in five innings. She took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Carly Moyer drove in two runs for the winners.

Natalie McAndrew ripped a single over the second baseman’s head with one out in the fifth inning for the only Pittston Area hit. She moved to second and third on passed balls before the inning ended on a fly ball to the outfield.

Pittston Area also got one runner on in the fourth and sixth innings after getting its first two base runners in the third.

Indiana/Clymer scored twice in the first, once in the second and two more times in the fifth behind a nine-hit attack.

Section 5 8-10 Softball

Pittston 4, Wallenpaupack 2

Andrea Colon struck out 14 batters while allowing just two earned runs as Pittston defeated Wallenpaupack to advance to the Section 5 championship.

Colon also launched a two-run homer to help her team at the plate, while Sophia Kapish added an RBI single.

Pittston will be back in action on Tuesday in the tournament finals, awaiting the winner of Monday’s game between Back Mountain and Wallenpaupack.

Back Mountain 7, North Pocono 5

Back Mountain raced out to a 5-0 lead and held on for the win on Sunday, eliminating North Pocono from the tournament.

Harper Morris had two hits and drove in two runs for Back Mountain, while Victoria Liparela had three hits in three at-bats, driving in one run. Olivia Aten threw six innings and struck out eight to earn the win for Back Mountain.

Back Mountain will play Wallenpaupack at 6 p.m. on Monday in an elimination game.