ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball could test robot umpires as part of a challenge system in spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019 but is still working on the shape of the strike zone.

“I said at the owners meeting it is not likely that we would bring ABS to the big leagues without a spring training test. OK, so if it’s ’24 that leaves me ’25 as the year to do your spring training test if we can get these issues resolved, which would make ’26 a viable possibility,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday during a meeting with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “But is that going to be the year? I’m not going to be flat-footed on that issue.

“We have made material progress. I think that the technology is good to a 100th of an inch. The technology in terms of the path of the ball is pluperfect.”

Triple-A ballparks have used ABS this year for the second straight season, but there is little desire to call the strike zone as the cube defined in the rule book and MLB has experimented with modifications during minor league testing.

The ABS currently calls strikes solely based on where the ball crosses the midpoint of the plate, 8.5 inches from the front and the back. The top of the strike zone was increased to 53.5% of batter height this year from 51%, and the bottom remained at 27%.

“We do have technical issues surrounding the definition of the strike zone that still need to be worked out,” Manfred said.

After splitting having the robot alone for the first three games of each series and a human with a challenge system in the final three during the first 2 1/2 months of the Triple-A season, MLB on June 25 switched to an all-challenge system in which a human umpire makes nearly all decisions.

Each team currently has three challenges in the Pacific Coast League and two in the International League. A team retains its challenge if successful, similar to the regulations for big league teams with video reviews.

“The challenge system is more likely or more supported, if you will, than the straight ABS system,” players’ association head Tony Clark said earlier Tuesday at a separate session with the BBWAA. “There are those that have no interest in it at all. There are those that have concerns even with the challenge system as to how the strike zone itself is going to be considered, what that looks like, how consistent it is going to be, what happens in a world where Wi-Fi goes down in the ballpark or the tech acts up on any given night.

“We’re seeing those issues, albeit in minor league ballparks,” Clark added. “We do not want to end up in a world where in a major league ballpark we end up with more questions than answers as to the integrity of that night’s game or the calls associated with it.”

Playing rules changes go before an 11-member competition committee that includes four players, an umpire and six team representatives. Ahead of the 2023 season, the committee adopted a pitch clock and restrictions on defensive shifts without support from players.

DRAFT CONCLUDES

Major League Baseball’s three-day amateur draft concluded on Tuesday, with the 30 teams blazing through 300 picks in less than 3 1/2 hours.

There were some familiar last names selected on the final day, which consisted of rounds 11 through 20.

The Los Angeles Angels took outfielder Lucas Ramirez in the 17th round. Ramirez is the son of 12-time All-Star Manny Ramirez. The Boston Red Sox selected D’Angelo Ortiz in the 19th round and he’s the son of Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz.

“We just felt like it was a good add to the organization,” Red Sox director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson said. “It’s a plus that his dad is David Ortiz, but we drafted him as a prospect.”

In the 20th round, the Toronto Blue Jays took USC shortstop Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek, who is the son of former All-Star Mark Grudzielanek.

The Oakland Athletics opened the afternoon by selecting Texas Tech right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson with the first pick of the 11th round. That set off 10 more rounds worth of selections — separated by approximately 45 seconds per pick — until the Texas Rangers took junior college catcher Mac Rose with the last selection of the 20th round.

Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam, who was the workhorse of Tennessee’s College World Series-winning pitching staff, was one of the first picks on Monday, which featured rounds three to 10.

It’s not particularly rare for teams to find useful players — or even superstars — in rounds 11 through 20. Former slugger Albert Pujols hit 703 career homers in the big leagues after he was taken in the 13th round of the 1999 draft. Hall of Famers like Andre Dawson (11th round), Nolan Ryan (12th round) and Ryne Sandberg (20th round) were also late-round selections.

With the draft finished, MLB’s 30 teams will begin contract negotiations with draft picks.

Those with remaining college eligibility may sign until Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. EDT, with the remainder having until a week before the 2025 draft.

Only one player chosen in the first 10 rounds failed to reach an agreement last year: UC Irvine outfielder Caden Kendle returned for his senior year after he was selected by St. Louis in the 10th round with the 305th pick.

The gamble paid off. Kendle was a fifth-round selection by the Twins this season.

While most draft picks spend years in the minors, there are exceptions. Third baseman Nolan Schanuel made his major league debut last Aug. 18, 40 days after the Los Angeles Angels drafted him 11th overall, and Texas outfielder Wyatt Langford was on this year’s opening-day roster.