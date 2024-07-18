🔊 Listen to this

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Gabrielle Skula drove in the game-winning run to lift Pittston Area to a 10-9 victory over Back Mountain on Wednesday to win the Section 5 Little League 8-10 softball championship.

Skula’s RBI single capped off a big rally that saw Pittston Area erase a 6-0 deficit, using a seven-run rally in the fourth to edge Back Mountain.

Andrea Colon had the big hit, launching a grand slam, with Jerlyne Matta adding a home run in the frame.

With the win, Pittston Area advances to the state tournament, which opens Sunday in St. Mary’s.