TROON, Scotland — Any other year, Robert MacIntyre would have wasted little time coming across his native Scotland for the British Open to begin preparations for the final major of the year.

But that would have meant interrupting his celebration.

And this was a big one.

MacIntyre hit one of his top goals for the year when he won the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He was not shy in saying he desperately wanted to win it. And then he delivered a magical ending Sunday with an eagle-par-birdie finish to win by one shot.

And then it was time start the party.

“Look, I’m not a big drinker, but when you get moments like that, a childhood dream and a lifetime goal and you’ve got family and friends there that have backed you since you were a young kid, I think it was quite right to go absolutely wild,” he said Wednesday.

He smiled before adding, “I think we’ve done a good job of that.”

MacIntyre was scheduled for a Monday afternoon press conference. He immediately moved that to Wednesday, wondering what kind of shape he would be in. So he arrived Monday evening, played nine holes on Tuesday and headed out to play the back nine on Wednesday afternoon.

It doesn’t sound as though he is putting much effort into the major that means the most to him. But then, that’s been the secret to his breakthrough year.

It’s entirely about effort, minus the expectations.

“I’m not going out there trying to win a golf tournament,” he said. “I’m just going out there trying to play the best golf, coming up with a score at the end. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s not going to affect what I’m doing. I think that’s the answer for me now is just commit to the shot, accept the outcome and go on to the next one.”

It was a lesson learned at the Myrtle Beach Classic this year, when he was in the mix going into Sunday and let an early double bogey unsettle him. He fell apart quickly.

MacIntyre won his first PGA Tour title at the Canadian Open — with his father filling in as his caddie for the week — and then kept fighting through a tough back nine in the Scottish Open until he produced the winning birdie putt.

His two wins this year have moved him to No. 16 in the world and raised hopes of a Scot winning the British Open in Scotland, something that has happened just twice in the last 100 years of golf’s oldest championship.

The last one to do it was Paul Lawrie at Carnoustie in 1999, the Open best remembered for the follies of Jean Van de Velde making triple bogey on the final hole to lose a three-shot lead, and then losing in the three-man playoff.

The other was Scottish-born Tommy Armour winning at Carnoustie in 1931.

Might he be the next?

“It’s possible,” MacIntyre said. “Tomorrow we’ll start off from level par. I’ve got as much chance as everyone else in the field. It’s just about getting in that position on Sunday and seeing where the cards fall. Obviously, last week they fell my way. My job is to go out there, fight as hard as I can, try my best, and hopefully get in a position where I can just have a chance.”

MacIntyre is finally ready to move on and see if he can land a rare double — the last player to win the Scottish Open and a British Open in Scotland in the same year was Phil Mickelson in 2013.

But it sure sounds like it was some kind of celebration. He only smiled when asked how many bottles of whisky filled that trophy from the Scottish Open.

“It was a great celebration, and it’s one that I would do all over again, to be honest with you,” he said. “It was a great night. It was just special, and it’s a memory that I’ll have forever. It was the one I wanted, and I’m glad I got that one.”

OPEN DEBUT

English amateur Dominic Clemons sees his debut British Open like a horse race.

“I’ll see where I’m at halfway and then hopefully I can make a move at the weekend, if I’m to make the cut,” he said Wednesday after a practice round on the front nine at Royal Troon.

The 22-year-old Clemons, who is transferring to Alabama after a year at Stetson University in Florida, was one of the final qualifiers. He and Justin Rose shared the top spot in the 36-hole qualifying tournament at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in southwest England two weeks ago.

When asked what success looks like this weekend, Clemons doesn’t hesitate: Finish first.

“I’ve got a lot of self-belief. I don’t see there’s any reason to put a limit on myself,” he said.

Time will tell if he can keep up with the thoroughbreds.

“It feels good just to compete against the best. It’s my first major. You never quite know, do you, where your game is at,” he said. “So this will be a good week to see where it’s at. And as I said, it’s golf at the end of the day, anything can happen.”

Clemons will have his dad on the bag when he tees off Thursday morning with 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and Chris Kirk.

BRITISH DROUGHT

Tommy Fleetwood doesn’t have any explanation for no British winners of the British Open since Paul Lawrie at Carnoustie in 1999.

Fleetwood in 2019, Justin Rose in 2018 and Lee Westwood in 2010 all have been runner-up, without a serious chance of winning. Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke from Northern Ireland have won the claret jug.

“We’ve had a lot of good players, and it just doesn’t seem to happen,” Fleetwood said. “Who knows if one breaks through and then there comes a flood of British winners. I think you look at tournaments that didn’t quite go the way of some British players in the past. I think there’s definitely guys that have done enough and it just didn’t happen.

“It’s just one of those strange runs, I feel like, that hopefully finishes sooner rather than later.”

Fleetwood also pointed out it’s just one tournament a year and it’s not easy. Danny Willett of England won the Masters in 2016 and Matt Fitzpatrick of England won the U.S. Open in 2022. Then again, the last British-born winner of the PGA Championship was Tommy Armour in 1930.

MUIRFIELD ON HORIZON

Muirfield has the reputation of being the purest links on the British Open. It has hosted the Open 16 times dating to 1892 and has never gone more than 11 years between Opens except for gaps brought on by two World Wars.

But it last hosted the British Open in 2013, and the next opening is not until 2027.

Muirfield was threatened to go off the rotation until it voted to accept female members. And then it hosted a Women’s British Open. There’s also the issue of the Scottish Open finding a home at The Renaissance Club, which is next door to Muirfield.

It would be tough for a tiny East Lothian town to have two championships in consecutive weeks.

“Absolutely, we’re going back to Muirfield. It’s a brilliant golf course,” R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said. “I’ll have a little conversation with Mr. Kinnings about maybe moving the Scottish Open from the Renaissance.”

He was referring to Guy Kinnings, the new CEO of the European tour.

Slumbers also said Portmarnock in Ireland remains in the mix for its first Open. The R&A has only taken the Open to Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush.

He said Portmarnock has asked the Irish government for support of a business plan, “and we are fully supportive of the club doing that.”