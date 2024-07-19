🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Former long-time Wyoming Area football coach Paul Marranca was honored on Thursday when the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association (WAFAA) named the weight room/workout facility the Paul J. Marranca Performance Center.

Marranca, while at Wyoming Area for 27 years, amassed a 230-98-2 record with a .703 winning percentage.

Under his tenure, his teams won seven Wyoming Valley Conference division titles, two Eastern Conference championships and three District 2 titles.

Marranca was the 1980 PA Coach of the Year, a 12-time WVC Coach of the Year and served as coach in the Big 33 game. He is a member of the PSFCA Hall of Fame, a co-founder of the WAFAA and a member of the Wyoming Area Ring of Pride hall of fame.

Pictured with Marranca are his two children, Sarah Hill and PJ Marranca.

Retired for several years, Marranca lives near his children in Arizona.