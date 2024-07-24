🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain National’s Ethan Wielgosz reacts to catching the game-ending pop in the seventh inning in a 9-7 win over Ashland.

Back Mountain National ‘s pitcher Mac Hanson catches a infield pop in the seventh hit by Ashland’s Evan Marquardt for the first out of the inning.

Back Mountain National’s Oliver Bross slides into home in the seventh inning to scoring the final run against Ashland.

Back Mountain National’s Max Kovach reacts to scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh inning against Ashland.

DALLAS TWP. — As badly as the situation deteriorated in the fifth inning, Back Mountain National was able to overcome it Tuesday afternoon.

National tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth and scored four times in the seventh for a 9-7 extra-inning victory over Section 3 champion Ashland in a Little League 8-10 Baseball state elimination game at Back Mountain Little League.

Section 5 champion National will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Section 6 champion Council Rock Newtown in another elimination game. The entire tournament is at Back Mountain Little League.

“I told the kids winning a game — you have the eight best teams in the state right now competing against each other —is not easy,” National manager Brian Wielgosz said. “It took just about everything we had today, especially coming off of a late night last night in miserable conditions.

“We burned a little more pitching than we wanted to, but we get to play again tomorrow.”

National tied the score 5-5 in the top of the sixth when Mac Hanson bounced an RBI single to left to score Matthew Wycallis. Wycallis reached on an error and went first to third when he caught Ashland’s defense napping on a walk to Isaac Tribendis.

Ashland started the bottom of the sixth with a double from Connor Damiter. The bases were then loaded on two walks with one out, but Hanson retired the next two batters to force an extra inning.

National loaded the bases in the seventh with no outs when Max Kovach walked, Jayden Dennis reached on an error and Ethan Wielgosz walked. Bross then hit a two-run double and Wielgosz scored on a sacrifice fly by Brian Knowles. Jack Katyl then walked and kept running to second. While Ashland was paying attention to Katyl, Bross sneaked home with the final run of the inning for a 9-5 lead.

Ashland’s Finley McAlister and Cole Wartman walked to start the seventh and both scored, but National was able to cut off the rally attempt two runs short.

National led 4-1 going to the bottom of the fifth as starter Bross brought a no-hitter into the inning. Ashland picked up its first hit in the inning — a single by Nico Sajone — and two bases-loaded walks. A couple National errors also contributed to Ashland tying the score 4-4.

National took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Bross and Knowles opened the inning with singles. Bross eventually scored on a wild pitch and Knowles crossed the plate on a single by Andrew Salko. Parker Page’s fielder’s choice brought home the third run.

Bross’ sacrifice fly made it 4-1 in the fifth. Jordan Rollins, who had walked and move to third on another walk and an error, scored.

“We’re not known for our hot starts,” Brian Wielgosz said, “but we know how to finish. It may take us a couple innings to get going, but once we get going we’re a tough team to beat.”

National still faces a tough road to the state title as it needs to win five consecutive games.

East Side 2, Meadville/Vernon 1

Dillon DiGiulio stole second and scored on two errors on his swipe as Section 7 champion East Side walked off Section 1 Meadville/Vernon in seven innings in an elimination game.

East Side will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday against the loser of Tuesday night’s game between Section 2 champion West Point and Section 8 champion Ridley Area.

Kian Kiskadden scored in the third inning to give Meadville/Vernon a 1-0 lead. East Side tied the score in the fourth when Pat Corliss tripled and scored.

Hollidaysburg 6, Council Rock Newtown 5

Tyson Roland hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning as Section 4 champion Hollidaysburg won a winners bracket game in eight innings.

Hollidaysburg will play in the winners bracket finals at 7 p.m. Thursday against either West Point or Ridley Area. Section 6 champion Council Rock Newtown plays Back Mountain National at 4 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

8-10 Baseball State Tournament

Back Mtn. National 9, Ashland 7 (7 inn.)

Back Mtn. National`AB`R`H`BI

Wielgosz 2b`3`1`1`0

Bross p`3`2`2`3

Knowles 1b`2`1`1`1

Katyl ss`3`0`0`0

Wycallis c`3`2`0`0

Tribendis lf`2`0`1`0

Hanson cf`3`0`3`1

Salko 3b`3`0`1`1

Page eh`3`0`0`1

Rollins rf`2`1`1`0

Kovach eh`2`1`1`0

Dennis eh`1`1`0`0

Totals`30`9`11`5

Ashland`AB`R`H`BI

J.Damiter p`2`0`0`0

C.Damiter ss`4`0`2`0

Staudemeier 1b`4`0`0`0

Deeter eh`1`2`0`0

Hutnick eh`2`0`0`0

Sajone lf`3`1`1`0

Fanelli 2b`1`1`0`0

McAllister rf`2`2`0`0

C.Wartman 3b`1`1`1`1

Marquardt eh`2`0`0`1

Hubler cf`2`0`0`0

E.Wartman c`3`0`0`0

Totals`27`7`3`3

Back Mtn. National`000`311`4 — 9

Ashland`010`040`2 — 7

2B — Bross, C.Damiter.

Back Mtn. National`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bross`4.1`1`3`2`3`2

Hanson (W)`2.2`2`2`1`7`2

Ashland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Damiter`4.0`7`3`3`3`1

Wartman`0.1`0`1`1`2`0

C.Damiter (L)`2.2`4`5`3`6`2