The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders notched 10 hits, scoring early en route to a win in the series opener.

Pitcher Thomas Pannone made his RailRiders debut after joining the team from the Chicago Cubs organization. He allowed a solo shot to Nick Sogard in the first, but settled in quickly after that.

The RailRiders were able to get after reliever Jorge Benitez (L, 2-3) in the second inning. Oswald Peraza and T.J. Rumfield worked back-to-back walks to start things off. The pair worked a double steal and then advanced once again on a wild pitch.

JC Escarra knocked in another for a 2-1 lead. Then Oscar González continued with a base knock and Taylor Trammell followed with an RBI double. Brandon Lockridge had a two-bagger of his own to bring him home for a 4-1 advantage.

In the fourth inning, SWB began with singles from González and Kevin Smith. Trammell earned a free pass to load the bases. Lockridge drove in one while Agustín Ramírez scored a pair making it 7-1.

Pannone (W, 5-8) was sharp in his start, tossing five and a third scoreless. He allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out four. Yerry De Los Santos finished off the sixth inning quiet and got an out in the seventh.

The Red Sox got four runs off Victor González trying to finish the frame. The opponents had four straight hits including RBIs from Eddy Alvarez and Chase Meidroth.

Alex Mauricio and Jack Neely loaded the bases in the eighth but kept Worcester quiet, stranding them all.

Anthony Misiewicz sat down the side in the ninth for the victory.

The RailRiders and WooSox play a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 40 minutes after the final out.