As the Paris Olympics are set to open this week, the United States goes in as the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

Though the Games highlight great individual athletes, they are also a surrogate for geopolitcal influence and national pride.

The United States is projected to win 112 medals overall — 39 gold, 32 silver, and 41 bronze. China is forecast to win 86 overall — 34 gold, 27 silver, and 25 bronze.

This forecast is by Nielsen’s Gracenot e Sports, which supplies statistical analysis for sports leagues around the world. It also tracks major competitions involving Olympic sports leading up to the Games.

The United States and China finished 1-2 in both categories in 2021 in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee does not compile medal rankings. Gracenote has calculated its standings on overall medals won, although others focus the rankings on gold totals.

The forecast for the Americans on top is no surprise. This would be the eighth consecutive time the United States has won the most overall medals at the Summer Games. The Unified team topped the overall count in 1992 at Barcelona, composed of athletes from the former Soviet Union just after it broke up as a sovereign state.

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold-medal table was in 2008 in Beijing.

After the United States and China, the next in line with overall totals and gold totals are: Britain (63-17), France (60-27), Australia (54-15), Japan (47-13), Italy (46-11), Germany (35-11), Netherlands (34-16), South Korea (26-9).

The next places 11 to 20 are: Canada (21-7), Hungary (20-7), Brazil (18-8), Spain (18-5), Poland (17-3), Denmark (14-5), Turkey (14-4), New Zealand (14-4), Ukraine (13-2), Ethiopia (12-6).

Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

This time the medals will be inlaid with a tiny piece of the Eiffel Tower.

Host nations spend more heavily for a home Olympics, and the home crowds also help with athletes competing in familiar surroundings.

Conversely, Japan won a record 58 overall medals three years ago in Tokyo, and 27 gold. It is sure to slip this time.

The unknown factor is the presence of Russian and — to a lesser extent — Belarusian athletes. They have been absent from most international competitions over the last two years because of the war in Ukraine. And, by order of the IOC, any medals those athletes win are not to be included in any medal table.

More than 300 Russian athletes competed three years ago in Tokyo. This time the total may be just a dozen or so.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team rebound from a rare exhibition loss to beat Germany 84-57 on Tuesday night.

The Americans lost to a team of WNBA All-Stars on Saturday before traveling over to London for the exhibition contest against Germany. These two teams are in the same pool in the Olympics and will play again in the Paris Games on Aug. 4.

“It was a breath of fresh air to get out of All-Star and come here, there’s one goal and it’s to win,” U.S. guard Sabrina Ionescu said.

The U.S. raced out to a 22-9 lead, scoring the first seven points of the game. By the end of the first 10 minutes, the Americans had built that 13-point lead.

The Germans, who will be making their first appearance in the Olympics, closed within 27-20 midway through the second quarter, but could get no closer as the Americans led 44-32 at the half.

The U.S. scored the first seven points of the third quarter and Germany never threatened in the second half.

“We need to continue to make sure our starts in the third get better every single game,” said U.S. forward Breanna Stewart. “It’s a tune-up game. We don’t want to peak too soon.”

Luisa Geiselsoder scored 13 points to lead Germany.

The Americans were without Brittney Griner, who rested. It was her first trip overseas since she was arrested in 2022 in Russia and sentenced to nine years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Ten months later, she was free after a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Now the two-time Olympic gold medalist was back suiting up for the U.S.

Members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team sat courtside to watch the game. The Americans edged the Germans 92-88 in an exhibition game on Monday night.

MEN’S SOCCER

MARSEILLE, France — Chelsea can wait. Caleb Wiley’s priority over the next two and half weeks is to get his hands on a medal at the Paris Olympics.

The United States defender has already secured a move to the Premier League with Chelsea — now he has his eyes fixed on another prize.

“A medal. That’s what we’re going to fight for,” Wiley told The Associated Press. “And I have full belief that we’re going to do it.”

The U.S. men’s national team plays at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 when it takes on host nation France, one of the tournament favorites, in Marseille on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Wiley is likely to be the subject of increased interest from Chelsea fans, at least, after he completed his move to the two-time Champions League winner from Atlanta United on Monday in a deal worth a reported $11 million.

The left back said he had been inundated with messages since the announcement and has not been able to reply to them all while the U.S. prepares for its Olympic return. But rather than the transfer distracting him from the Games, he said Olympics had helped take his mind off the biggest move of his career while the details of the transfer were being finalized, months after he learned of Chelsea’s interest.

“I think for me the most important thing was staying present. It’s been an ongoing thing for a while now, for a few months,” Wiley said. “Just knowing where I was, staying focused with Atlanta at the time and then now with the Olympics has helped me kind of just be in the moment.

“I think it’s important to, to enjoy it first. You know this doesn’t happen to too many kids and so I think (you need) to embrace the feeling.”

As well France, which is coached by Thierry Henry, the Americans have been drawn with Guinea and New Zealand in Group A.

U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said his players should embrace the opportunity of playing France in its opening game, but doesn’t believe it will define his team’s tournament.

“I think once we reflect on our lives in the future, we will be proud that we play this game,” he said. “We are very grateful to play that game tomorrow. It’s going to stay forever for us, but it’s only one of three games that we have in the group stage and the points of the game count the same as in the other games.”