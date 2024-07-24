🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts got to the point faster than he gets into the end zone on a tush push. Before a reporter could finish the first question to Hurts on the first day of Eagles’ training camp about the franchise QB’s seemingly complicated dynamic with coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts cut him off: The bottom line, all is good between Hurts and the fourth-year coach.

“I think we’re in a great place,” Hurts said.

Do the Eagles really believe it inside the locker room?

On a muggy Wednesday in Philadelphia, hundreds of fans packed the team facility to watch the first drills of camp — the first one held without either retired greats Jason Kelce or Fletcher Cox since 2010 — and tried to deduce if any simmering tension existed between Sirianni and Hurts.

Oh, and Saquon Barkley was there, too.

The former New York Giants running back was an instant fan favorite and the free agent who signed a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed was cheered each time he touched the ball.

Peacetime in South Philly, perhaps.

But the lingering melodrama from last season’s collapse — when the Eagles turned a 10-1 start into a 1-5 finish and then a wild-card loss — still loomed even as Sirianni and his Eagles tried to spread the power of positivity at camp. Notably, the No. 1 storyline started with QB1 because of months of sources and speculation that stated Hurts and Sirianni had thorny relationship issues last season.

Hurts enters this season with his third straight new offensive coordinator after Brian Johnson — who followed Shane Steichen after he left to coach Indianapolis — was fired and Kellen Moore was hired. It’s another season of another offense, one Hurts estimated at organized team activities in June was “95% new.”

Hurts, who often clouds his true feelings with ambiguous phrases, acknowledged at camp there was some separation inside the locker room during last season’s freefall in the standings.

“I think any time you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity you have to overcome, it’s supposed to test you,” Hurts said. “I think it’s a matter of being on the same page. If you’re on the same page, we maybe would have accomplished the things we would have. We didn’t, but that’s a learning experience. I think it’s as simple as, if I made it happen, I can make it happen. This team has made it happen before, there’s no doubt that we can make it happen again, but it takes what it takes. It takes being together.”

Sirianni, who coached the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, said “Jalen and I’s relationship is good.”

He also didn’t go above and beyond to heap praise on Hurts.

“We’ve done some pretty special things and I’m excited for him,” Sirianni said. “He’s worked so hard at his game.”

The 25-year-old Hurts, who accounted for a combined 38 touchdowns passing and rushing last season, offered a lukewarm endorsement of Sirianni in the aftermath of the playoff loss at Tampa Bay. Hurts said days later his tepid response was only because he was caught off guard by questions about Sirianni’s job status.

Sirianni has three playoff trips in three seasons, a Super Bowl appearance and wins in 67% of his regular-season games.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had a career-best 106 catches last season, dismissed any idea that Hurts and Sirianni had problems to sort out headed into camp.

“Football is back,” Brown said, laughing. “It’s part of it. You just roll with the punches.”

Without Kelce, without Cox, with veteran defensive end Brandon Graham calling this season a “farewell tour,” Hurts knows he has to assume a larger piece of the leadership role. Often soft-spoken in the media, Hurts made sure his voice was heard at camp — which opened with the Eagles again carrying legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

“My message to the team,” Hurt said, “(was) I’ve been on very talented teams pretty much my whole career. I’ve played around talent. Talent wins you games. It’ll take you very far. But it don’t last. Teams is what wins championships. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Hurts spoke from experience after he delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores, and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion in a loss to Kansas City. He was voted NFL MVP runner-up and was rewarded with a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed.

It’s what Philly needs more of if they want to win the Super Bowl.

“I think he’s got tremendous energy, tremendous work ethic. Just like all of us, everything that he feels like he can continue to work on, he will do,” general manager Howie Roseman said. “This is a guy that obviously has brought us tremendous success since he’s been our starting quarterback. He’s played at a tremendously high level. I have tremendous confidence in him that whatever he has to do to continue being an MVP candidate, he will do.”

STEELERS CAMP OPENS

LATROBE — Najee Harris has heard the modern orthodoxy that running backs are as unimportant as they have ever been in the NFL. He has the associated lack of contract security beyond this season to prove it.

But for everyone who tells him running backs are no longer as valuable as they used to be or that the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t value him, he points to the 978 times he’s touched the ball and 4,135 yards from scrimmage he’s gained for them over the past three seasons.

To Harris, and speaking on behalf of his fellow NFL running backs, that equates to plenty of value.

“I wouldn’t say devalued,” Harris said Wednesday of the state of the position across the league. “They’re only devalued when it comes time to pay.”

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the Steelers in May declined their fifth-year contract option for Harris for 2025, Harris acknowledged he was disappointed.

“Me sitting here and saying I’m a devalued position where there are games where I literally carry the offense, giving me the ball (repeatedly)?” Harris said, rhetorically, as he reported to Saint Vincent College for the start of training camp. “It’s not really devalued, it is just when it comes time to pay you, that’s when they want to devalue the position. Which, it is what it is.”

In their reasoning for declining Harris’ option, the Steelers have cited uncertainty with the future direction and focus of their offense — and where Harris’ role falls in it. The unit’s highest-profile pieces were overhauled in the offseason with former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith taking over as offensive coordinator and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson signed to a one-year contract.

Wilson reported to an off-site camp for the first time since entering the NFL a dozen years ago. These next three weeks will represent his first set of regular practices on a college campus since he led Wisconsin to the Big Ten title in 2011 after four years at N.C. State.

“Latrobe, I’ve heard about it for years,” Wilson said, “but to actually be here? An old-school style training camp, I love it. It’s all about ball.”

Though the Steelers also acquired former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields over the offseason as they overhauled the quarterback position, Wilson has been characterized by coach Mike Tomlin as being in the “pole position” to open the season as the starter. Wilson ran the first-team offense throughout OTAs and minicamp this spring, and that’s not expected to change over these next three weeks while an hour’s drive east from Pittsburgh at bucolic Saint Vincent College.

Several players took note Wednesday of the gravitas the 35-year-old Wilson brings to the offense.

“He’s done a great job so far,” defensive player of the year finalist T.J. Watt said. “He’s a challenging guy to go against, very calm and collected at the line of scrimmage.

“He’s just a guy that seems very calm and steady, never too high or too low, and loves to compete. I am happy he’s with us.”

Like Fields, Wilson is on a one-year deal. Harris likewise is entering the final year of his contract. So is Jaylen Warren, the former undrafted Harris backup who over the past two years has eaten away at Harris’ playing time.

Harris will be 27 when free agency begins next March, and his touches and yards from scrimmage have declined each season since he was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie first-round pick in 2021.

Harris seems resigned to the fact that as a running back in the latter half of his 20s, he likely won’t be cashing in on the open market the way players at some other positions do when their rookie contracts expire. Like he did last year at this time, Harris implied that running backs are working together to find ways to be more valued.

“There is something that is going on but I don’t want to say it,” Harris said. “I have an idea of what is going on.