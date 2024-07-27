🔊 Listen to this

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez is headed from Philadelphia to Baltimore after spending parts of six seasons with the Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache in a deal between the East Division leaders in both leagues.

The starting center fielder in the 2023 All-Star Game for the American League, Hays got off to a terrible start and was placed on the injured list with a left calf strain in April. He had just three homers and 14 RBIs in 63 games this season for the Orioles.

Baltimore entered Friday at 61-41 and held a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Phillies boast the best record in baseball at 64-38.

Hays was in Philadelphia, but not in the lineup for Friday’s game against Cleveland. The 29-year-old Hays, who can’t become a free-agent until after the 2025 season, should have the chance to make an instant impact in Philadelphia.

“I do not see him as a platoon player,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “This guy is an All-Star last year. And for whatever reason, I don’t know Baltimore’s situation, but he wasn’t playing every single day. I think that’s maybe affected his numbers a little bit. So I want to see what we have here.”

Originally selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft, Hays played 557 games for Baltimore over parts of seven seasons and had 121 doubles, eight triples, 66 home runs, 242 RBIs and 126 walks. Against left-handers in his career, he has hit .272 with a .328 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage.

Hays began his career in 2017 and went through a difficult rebuild in Baltimore before the Orioles finally won the AL East last year.

“He’s a true pro. To lose someone like that, that we’re all close to, it’s tough,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Tough day, but we’re excited about the two guys we’re getting and wish Austin well.”

The Phillies could use Hays in a platoon with left-handed hitting Brandon Marsh in left field as they chase their third straight trip to the playoffs and their first World Series championship since 2008. Thomson added that Hays could win the starting job in left field. Marsh would then platoon in center field with light-hitting Johan Rojas, who has turned into an elite defender.

The 29-year-old Domínguez appeared in 230 games for the Phillies over parts of six seasons. He is 3-2 with one save and a 4.25 ERA this season in 38 games.

Pache hit .202 in 50 games for the Phillies this season.

Domínguez has a $4.25 million salary this year as part of a $7.25 million, two-year contract that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. Hays has a $6.3 million salary after winning in arbitration, is eligible for arbitration again next winter and can become a free agent after the 2025 season. Pache could be eligible for arbitration for the first time next winter.

Marsh was in the starting lineup Friday against Cleveland right-hander Ben Lively. Marsh never developed into an everyday player because of his overall struggle over left-handers. Marsh, the popular outfielder with his signature wet hair style, has a .140 batting average with two RBIs in 57 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

“I’m not really sure why he has struggled so much against left-handed pitching this year,” team president Dave Dombrowski said. “He made some progress last year. We’re a little bit surprised, actually. We still think he will do it, but it’s not something he’s done this year. We still think he has a chance to be an everyday player.”

ORIOLES ADD EFLIN

BALTIMORE — The Orioles bolstered their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers.

AL East-leading Baltimore is trying for its second straight division title, but the Orioles have had to work around season-ending injuries to starting pitchers Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells. The 30-year-old Eflin is 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA.

Baltimore not only could use help in the rotation this year, but also in 2025 — because of those injuries and ace Corbin Burnes’ eligibility for free agency. Eflin is signed through 2025 and due to make $18 million next year.

Tampa Bay will play Baltimore $1 million as part of the deal, covering the amount of the assignment bonus in Eflin’s contract. The Rays obtained outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-hander Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath from Baltimore’s deep farm system.

The Rays signed Eflin to a $40 million, three-year deal before the 2023 season. He went 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA last year, setting career highs in strikeouts (186) and innings pitched (177 2/3).

The Orioles added some help for their bullpen earlier Friday when they acquired Domínguez. Their rotation depth was also shaky, however.

Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez have been strong, but journeyman Albert Suarez and rookie Cade Povich have had to make a combined 20 starts, and Baltimore brought up Chayce McDermott to make his big league debut earlier this week.

The Rays, meanwhile, continue to behave like sellers after dealing outfielder Randy Arozarena to Seattle. Tampa Bay was 52-51 entering play Friday, four games behind a wild card position. Horvath was ranked as Baltimore’s No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and Baumeister was No. 17.

The Orioles also announced Friday that they designated right-hander Vinny Nittoli for assignment.