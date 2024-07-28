🔊 Listen to this

Triathlon and endurance go hand-in-hand. The event itself is a test of endurance as competitors race through the three sports in varying distances.

Leading up to the race, each athlete trains their endurance through weeks or months of long workouts, and afterward they face the challenge of maintain that hard earned skill.

Another name to be closely associated with endurance is Joanna Bernatowicz.

Bernatowicz is a 2016 graduate of North Pocono High School. Her relationship with running began here on the middle school cross country team. When the fall season ended, she looked ahead to spring track. Bernatowicz was committed to improvement and testing her endurance in race after race.

She qualified for the state championship all four years of high school and was a part of a record setting team at districts for the 4×400 meter relay.

Her success landed her a spot on the Cornell University track and field team as a walk on. She continued to focus on the 400 meter event, as well as a demanding course load.

When Bernatowicz recognized that her athletics and academic training were interfering with each other, she looked at the long game.

“I was a Division 1 athlete balancing a pre-med schedule. When I didn’t see much improvement in my (400-meter race) times, I decided to leave the team,” Bernatowicz said.

This moment as a college athlete would alter the direction of Bernatowicz relationship with endurance. She was committing to the medical field, and years of school ahead of her. Stepping away from the short course of track also led her to marathons, ultramarathons and triathlon.

“I’ve probably run around 15 marathons,” Bernatowicz said. “But Steamtown (Marathon) is my favorite. The hometown race.”

Those 15-ish marathons have been knocked off in less than eight-ish years since Bernatowicz started running them. Within these endurance races includes Bernatowicz’s Boston qualifying time (3:29) at the Philadelphia marathon. Boston is for many marathon runners a lifelong dream, and Bernatowicz ran it in 2022 at 23 years old.

Bernatowicz next turned her sights to ultramarathons (race distances greater than 26.2 miles). In 2023, she raced 112 miles combined in ultra events. Her finish at the Virgil Crest 50k was an impressive 7 hours, 46 minutes, crowning her the female champion of the event.

Bernatowicz also competed in the Cayuga Trail 50k, and the Can Lake 50 miler.

Training for an ultramarathon requires a lot of time. Bernatowicz would look forward to her moments on the trails, where she could reconnect with nature and forget about the stresses of work and school. Week after week of high mileage training led Bernatowicz to begin cross training with swimming and cycling.

“My boyfriend does triathlons,” Bernatowicz said. “And my neighbor would graciously let me use his dock to swim from. I had a lot of support.”

Cycling was a natural transition from running for Bernatowicz, but swimming had a sharper learning curve. The triathlon community of NEPA showed up to support her in these moments, and made sure she stuck with the event.

“One day when I was at the pool, the man in the lane next to me was giving me some pointers, but I didn’t have an goggles,” Bernatowicz said. “He did, and he lent me an extra pair so I could practice the drills he was giving me.”

All of this happened in 2023, the same year that the Back Mountain Triathlon debuted. Since the race was local, and she had local support, Bernatowicz signed up.

“I was a little intimidated, showing up to a triathlon with my gravel bike,” she said. “I was especially worried that everyone was going to be ‘lean and mean’ in the transitions, but it wasn’t like that at all.”

The nerves quickly dissipated and Bernatowicz became a part of the NEPA triathlon community. Meeting all the athletes and being able to gather for local races make the solo miles worth it.

Her performance also made her one to watch. She placed second in her age group with a finish time of 2 hours, 43 minutes — incredible for a first time triathlete.

Just like the Steamtown Marathon, the Back Mountain Triathlon provided Bernatowicz with the test of endurance she so enjoys right in her backyard. If the triathlon had not been so close to home, she very likely would have just stuck with swimming and cycling as cross training.

Now, there are other plans.

“I’d like to continue doing triathlons, maybe an Ironman one day,” Bernatowicz said.

The aspiring doctor also recognizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle that triathlon lends itself to.

“Someone choosing to start endurance sports for the first time will find the have more focus, better cardiovascular health, body composition, and ironically more energy throughout the day,” Bernatowicz said.

This season, Bernatowicz will conquer a 100-mile cycling event in upstate New York. She continues to improve her open water swimming skills as well as she looks forward to her next triathlon. No matter her schedule, or stage of life, there’s a guarantee to see her logging the miles.

“Moving my body is essential,” she said. “I always find ways to stay active.”

Bernatowicz has endurance in sport, and endurance in life. There’s no limit to the great things this young athlete will accomplish.