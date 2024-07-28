🔊 Listen to this

Ognjen Dobric, of Serbia, reacts after scoring and being fouled in a men’s basketball game against the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

Marko Guduric, right, of Serbia, complains about being called for a foul as LeBron James, of the United States, looks on in a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — LeBron James was feeling some nervousness, some butterflies, maybe even a bit of angst as he listened to the national anthem play before his first Olympic game in 12 years.

It all went away quickly.

James and Kevin Durant — the two most-experienced Olympians on this American team — opened the Paris Games and a U.S. bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal with a near-perfect show. Durant made his first eight shots and scored 23 points, James added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the U.S. rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams on Sunday.

“That’s the best game we’ve played so far,” James said after the Americans improved to 6-0 this summer, 1-0 in the tournament that matters.

James and Durant were a combined 18 for 22 from the field — 8 of 9 for Durant, 9 of 13 for James — as the U.S. had no trouble with the reigning World Cup silver medalists from last summer in the Philippines. Jrue Holiday scored 15, Devin Booker had 12 and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry each added 11 for the U.S.

“Whatever it takes,” James said. “It’s going to be somebody different every day. And we have that type of firepower.”

The U.S. improved to 144-6 overall in Olympic play, 56-0 when scoring more than 100 points. The Americans won without Jayson Tatum of the NBA champion Boston Celtics — someone who just agreed to the richest contract in NBA history — in the rotation, which even U.S. coach Steve Kerr thought was crazy when he decided to do it.

“I went with the combinations that I felt like would make sense,” Kerr said. “I talked to him and he’s incredibly professional. And that’s tonight. It doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way the rest of the tournament. He’ll make his mark. Our guys know this: The key to this whole thing is to put all the NBA stuff in the rear-view mirror and just win six games. Jayson’s the ultimate pro, a champion, he handled it well and he’ll be ready for the next one.”

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 20 points for Serbia, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14. Serbia got outscored 54-27 from the 3-point line — a big liability for the Americans in the warmup games before this tournament, but a strength on Sunday — and let the U.S. shoot 62% while getting held to 42% from the floor.

With Jokic on the floor in his 31 minutes, the teams were even. In the nine minutes when Jokic wasn’t on the floor, the U.S. outscored Serbia by 26 points. The final margin: 26 points.

“They got the best player in the world,” Edwards said.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday, with the U.S. taking on upstart South Sudan — a rematch of a 101-100 escape win for the Americans in an exhibition in London earlier this month — and Serbia meeting Puerto Rico in what could essentially be an elimination game for both teams.

It was Serbia 10, U.S. 2 early. It was U.S. 108, Serbia 74 the rest of the way.

“We knew they were going to come out and play hard,” Booker said. “They did the same thing when we were in Abu Dhabi. They have a lot of talented guys over there. We didn’t underestimate them.”

Before the tournament started, Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic — who coached against the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” from the U.S. — said this version of the American squad was even better than that first NBA-star-filled bunch that took the world by storm at the Barcelona Games. And when told of that comment a couple of weeks back, Kerr laughed it off.

“When Chuck Daly coached the Dream Team, he never called timeout,” Kerr said.

It took all of 2 minutes, 41 seconds of these Olympics for Kerr to call one. Serbia jumped out to that eight-point lead, putting the Americans into a quick hole. Kerr subbed Joel Embiid out for Anthony Davis after that first stoppage and things changed in a hurry; a three-point play by James midway through the first gave the U.S. its first lead and a lob from James to Edwards put the Americans up 25-20 after one.

By then, the Durant show was underway.

He finished his 8-for-8 first-half showing with a fadeaway, falling to the court, that beat the halftime buzzer for a 58-49 lead. And the lead steadily grew from there: Edwards shook free of Serbia’s Nikola Jovic for a nifty baseline score to make it 84-65 after three, a play so good that Curry was dancing in delight and mimicking using a video-game controller on the sideline.

“Very, very important to get off to a good start in this tournament because every game is so big,” Curry said after his Olympic debut. “You only have six of them if you want to get to the gold and obviously, Serbia is a great team. They run an intricate offense and a very physical defense. KD was unbelievable in the first half and gave us a huge boost, and our defense in the second half opened the game up.”

EMBIID BOOED

Embiid chose to play for the U.S. over France at the Paris Olympics. And the French aren’t letting him forget about it.

French fans attending the U.S. men’s basketball team’s Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday have been forceful with how they feel about the NBA star for the Philadelphia 76ers and native of Cameroon.

He was met with boos whenever he’s done anything on the court — be it during pregame introductions, coming off the bench, touching the ball — anything.

Why?

It likely centers on his decision not to play for France, which granted him naturalized citizenship status in 2022 even though he’s never lived there.

There was some hope by French fans that he’d team with fellow NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to play for the host country in the Paris Games.

He also had the option of playing for Cameroon, but it was knocked out early during the qualification process. That left the U.S., where he also received a U.S. passport in 2022.

He’s previously said he wanted to play for Team USA because his son was born there. But he’s never specifically said why he chose the U.S. over France.

None of it mattered to French fans on Sunday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SPAIN 90, CHINA 89

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — Maria Araujo hit a 3-pointer with 3:06 left in overtime as Spain finished off a rally and beat China to open group play with a flourish.

Queralt Casas tossed the ball into the air as the buzzer sounded after Li Yueru scored inside with 4 seconds left for the final margin, then the Spaniards came together for a giant hug jumping up and down to celebrate knocking off the world’s No. 2-ranked team.

Alba Torrens, Spain’s captain, called it an “amazing victory.”

“We didn’t stop believing, we didn’t stop working, we didn’t stop adjusting,” she said.

Spain had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation. Leonor Rodriguez was knocked to the floor on her tying 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds to go only to see her free throw rim out leaving the score tied at 76.

China’s long heave hit the backboard at the buzzer. China plays Serbia on Wednesday.

Spain took the lead to start overtime on a bucket by Megan Gustafson, and Rodriguez had a final chance to put the game away. She missed her first free throw with 13.2 seconds to go, then sank the second to make it 90-87.

Gustafson, the AP women’s college basketball player of the year in 2019 from Iowa, led Spain with 29 points. Rodriguez finished with 25 as the fourth-ranked Spaniards try to bounce back after finishing sixth at the Tokyo Games. Spain lost to the United States in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Li Yueru had a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds. Li Meng added 13 points.

SERBIA 58, PUERTO RICO 55

Dragana Stankovic blocked Pamela Rosada’s driving layup with 6.3 seconds left, then hit a free throw to preserve Serbia’s escape over Puerto Rico.

Serbia came in 10th just ahead of Puerto Rico in the world rankings. Serbia looked like a team that debuted winning bronze in its debut at the 2016 Rio Games, then making the semifinals three years ago in Tokyo. At least through three quarters.

Puerto Rico never led and trailed 55-36 after three, but never quit.

Serbia led 57-52 when officials had to break up Stankovic and Puerto Rico forward Mya Hollingshed as they grappled through each other for a rebound with 52.4 seconds left under the Serbian basket. Officials went to replay and assessed fouls.

Jacqueline Benitz knocked down three free throws to pull Puerto Rico within 57-55. Stankovic then missed her two attempts, then Serbia missed two shots before Puerto Rico got possession with 24.3 seconds left.

Stankovic missed her second free throw, finishing with a team-high 15 points. Puerto Rico only managed a wild shot at the buzzer after a scramble at midcourt.

Jovana Nogic added 14, and Sasa Cadjo had 10 for Serbia. Trinity San Antonio led Puerto Rico with 11.