Misericordia University athletic director Chuck Edkins announced Monday that Alistair Moore has been hired as the school’s new head men’s soccer coach.

Moore comes to Misericordia after spending five seasons as an assistant coach at Division I Campbell University.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Alistair Moore to Misericordia University and our men’s soccer program,” Edkins said. “His experience, knowledge and passion for the game will be tremendous assets to our student-athletes.”

While on staff at Campbell, Moore helped guide the Camels to three Big South regular season titles, two conference championships and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Campbell went 55-19-15 overall during Moore’s tenure there, with a 29-6-5 record in conference matches spanning both the Big South and the Coastal Athletic Association.

Prior to his time at Campbell, Moore spent four years as an assistant at Roanoke College. His collegiate playing career started with a season at Virginia Tech before transferring to Emory University for the remainder of his playing days.

“I would like to thank Coach Edkins and the rest of the search committee for the opportunity to lead the Misericordia men’s soccer program,” said Moore. “I’d also like to thank Dustin Fonder at Campbell and Ryan Pflugrad at Roanoke for providing me with the experience needed to run a successful program.

“I have high expectations for the current players and can’t wait to get started at MU.”

Misericordia is coming off of a 5-8-4 record in 2023, with a 3-1-3 record in the MAC Freedom conference.