PHILADELPHIA — DJ LeMahieu had a career-high six RBIs with a grand slam and two-run double, Nestor Cortes got his first road win this year and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 6-5 victory Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep of the slumping Philadelphia Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton added a pair of hits for New York, which rebounded from a 10-23 slide with its best stretch since eight consecutive wins from May 9 to June 6. The Yankees (65-45) headed home a half-game behind AL East-leading Baltimore (65-44).

“We know we’re good and when we play well, we know we can beat anyone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Weston Wilson homered and Nick Castellanos had three RBIs for the Phillies, who have lost four in a row and 11 of 15, cutting their NL East lead over second-place Atlanta to 6 1/2 games. Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, hit into a game-ending double play and is in a 1-for-30 slump.

“You know he’s going to come out of it at some point; he’s such a great hitter,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s going to start hitting home runs again, and he’s going to start feeling good about himself. Maybe he needs a day off to clear his head a little bit.”

The Phillies had not been swept in a three-game series at home since July 22-24, 2022.

In a season-long slump, LeMahieu entered with a .173 batting average and 13 RBIs. The two-time batting champion hit his third career slam and had hit first game with two extra-base hits since last Aug 25. He joined Joe DiMaggio at Cleveland on May 23, 1948, and Yogi Berra at the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2, 1958, and the only Yankees player with six RBIs who drove in all of New York’s runs.

“It’s been a tough go,” LeMahieu said. “Today felt good.”

He hit an 83.4 mph slider off Cristopher Sánchez (7-7) in the second inning, a 400-drive upheld when a video review determined a fan did not interfere while making contact with the ball.

“I was trying to put something in the air, put something in the outfield,” LeMahieu said. “Put a good swing on it.”

After Philadelphia closed to 4-3, LeMahieu hit a two-run double off in the sixth off José Ruiz.

“Really excited for him,” Boone said. “Obviously, guys know he’s grinding, know he’s going through it. He was clearly the difference today.”

Cortes (5-9) had been 0-5 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 road starts while 4-4 with a 2.47 at Yankee Stadium. He allowed three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Cortes had been 0-4 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 18.

“His stuff was great,” Boone said.

After setting a Yankees record with four home runs in his first three games Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1 for 4 with a single.

Clay Holmes worked around Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 22nd save in 30 chances, his first since July 12. Holmes wasted a ninth-inning lead Tuesday with a run-scoring wild pitch.

“You want to get back out there and help the team win,” Holmes said.

Philadelphia nearly took the lead in the seventh when Austin Hays’ drive to left off Tommy Kahnle with two on was snared against the wall near the left-field foul pole by Alex Verdugo.

After Castellanos’ RBI single in the eighth pulled the Phillies within a run, newly acquired right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. stranded the bases loaded by striking out Brandon Marsh.

Sánchez allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

The teams played in front of another sellout crowd, with many Yankees fans once again among the 44,543. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole turning and laughed during the game when the Phillie Phanatic autographed a ball for New York players that said “Go Phils!”

“Anytime you get a sweep and play this well and win some tough, gritty games and you’re going into an off day, that feels a little better,” Boone said.

YANKS TRIED ON FLAHERTY

NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he tried to obtain pitcher Jack Flaherty from Detroit ahead of the trade deadline, but backed away from some front-line players who were available “only if an astronomical price was met that maybe exceeded their values by a lot.”

Cashman expressed confidence in New York closer Clay Holmes and said the roles of Anthony Rizzo and Jasson Domínguez were unclear following injuries.

New York’s moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline were to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has provided an injection of offense and energy, and right-handed relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. The Yankees jettisoned left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

“I think we have a really good team already and it’ll get better, obviously, over the course of time when guys, certain guys come back from the IL,” Cashman said during a conference call Wednesday. “I think with the imports, too, we’ve made it better.”

New York lost 23 of 33 games before a five-game winning streak and headed home from a three-game sweep of Philadelphia with a 65-45 record, a half-game behind AL East-leading Baltimore (65-44).

Cashman confirmed he spoke with the Tigers about Flaherty, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He would not directly address a report by The Athletic that the Yankees backed away from a trade over medical concerns.

“I would have brought Jack Flaherty in if I could have matched up, and I had difficulty matching up and that was the reason I don’t have him,” Cashman said. “I tried to import him and I had trouble matching up on the values.”

Cashman said the number of trades at the deadline seemed to have increased since Major League Baseball expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 12 in 2022.

“This particular deadline seemed like it was a lot higher prices,” Cashman said.

Holmes had blown five of his previous seven chances before getting the save in Wednesday’s 6-5 win. Still, his average batted ball velocity of 87.2 mph was 45th among 332 pitchers with 100 or more batted balls entering Wednesday and his 35.1% hard-hit rate was 70th. His 9.27 strikeouts per nine innings ranked 96th among 289 pitchers with 40 or more innings.

“I’m comfortable with Clay Holmes,” Cashman said. “There’s been a lot more bad luck from Clay’s perspective from the games I’m watching where balls are just getting through on the infield or obviously flares are dropping in. I think Clay is an exceptional high-end reliever, without a doubt. I think he’s one of the better ones in the game. I think he’s pitched better than ultimately the more recent results have shown.”

A slumping Rizzo broke his right forearm in a June 16 collision and was projected to be sidelined eight weeks. Ben Rice, primarily a catcher, was brought up from Triple-A to fill in at first base and had seven homers and 22 RBIs in his first 35 games. Cashman said he isn’t thinking about who will be the primary first baseman when Rizzo returns.

“Ask that question later on when whenever we’re in a position to have Anthony Rizzo healthy and what he looks like and what our roster looks like at that moment,” Cashman said. “It’s like a flowing river. It can change, unfortunately, at any moment.”

Domínguez had four homers and seven RBIs after he was brought up last September, then tore an elbow ligament and had Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old returned to play his first minor league game on May 21, strained an oblique muscle on a June 15 checked swing and returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

“He’s a legitimate force when he’s healthy and the rust is knocked off,” Cashman said. “We like what we have currently and it’d be nice to know that that’s sitting there if we need it.”