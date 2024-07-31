🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Louisville Bats 6-2 on Wednesday at PNC Field. A pair of homers from Oswald Peraza and Taylor Trammell helped the RailRiders take the midweek contest from Louisville. The RailRiders are now 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Peraza blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an early lead. After Yankees No. 1 prospect Jasson Domínguez walked and No. 15 prospect Jorbit Vivas singled, Peraza launched a slider to left off Bats starting pitcher Grant Gavin to make it 3-0.

Louisville put one on the board in the top of the third when Ivan Johnson hit an RBI groundout to plate Tony Kemp, making it 3-1. With the bases loaded, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting pitcher Josh Maciejewski handed the ball to Oddanier Mosqueda, who struck out Edwin Rios to end the threat.

Yankees rehabber Nick Burdi took the mound in the fifth, striking out two including Cincinnati rehabber Luke Maile to close the frame.

The Bats added another to the board in the sixth when Kemp hit a sacrifice fly that scored Rece Hinds, cutting into the lead at 3-2. With the bases loaded, RailRiders reliever Yerry De Los Santos closed the frame with a strike out of Ivan Johnson to limit the damage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored an insurance run in the seventh. After Josh VanMeter walked and stole second, Vivas singled to right putting the RailRiders up 4-2.

Taylor Trammell’s two-run homer in the eighth gave the RailRiders a four-run advantage. T.J. Rumfield singled to lead off the inning and Trammell followed with a 380-foot shot to right, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 6-2 lead.

In a bullpen game for the RailRiders, Mosqueda (W, 6-0) tossed 1.1 shutout innings, striking out two. Anthony Misiewicz and Tim Mayza each threw a clean frame. Gavin (L, 0-3) pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Bats Thursday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Tanner Tully to the mound to face the Bats’ Julian Aguiar.