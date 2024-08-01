🔊 Listen to this

PARIS — Coco Gauff lost in women’s doubles and mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, ending her first Summer Games a day after her tearful exit in singles.

“At the end of the day, it’s over,” the 20-year-old American said. “I’ll try to take the positive out of it and do better next time.”

Gauff and her U.S. teammate, Jessica Pegula, were the top-seeded women’s pair but were eliminated in the second round by the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in a match tiebreaker in the afternoon. Then, at night, Gauff and Taylor Fritz exited mixed doubles with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-8 loss in another match tiebreaker to Gabby Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

In Olympic tennis, first-to-10, win-by-two match tiebreakers are used in place of a traditional third set for all doubles matches.

On Tuesday, Gauff was defeated by Donna Vekic of Croatia in straight sets in the third round of singles. Gauff, who was seeded second in that event, got into an argument with the chair umpire over an officiating decision near the finish of that match.

All in all, it was an abrupt close to the Olympics for someone who was a U.S. flag bearer during the opening ceremony on Friday and, just a few days ago, was talking about hoping to leave the City of Light with three medals. Instead, she ended up 0 for 3.

“Obviously,” Gauff said, “I thought I had a good chance in all three events.”

This was Gauff’s debut at the Olympics; she made the U.S. tennis team for Tokyo at age 17 three years ago but was forced to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19 right before the flight to Japan.

Gauff arrived in France this time as one of the biggest stars in her, or any, sport.

She won her first Grand Slam singles championship at the U.S. Open last September, and she collected her first major doubles title at the French Open in June — although not with Pegula, who was out injured, but with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Gauff also has reached a singles final at the French Open, losing the trophy to Iga Swiatek in 2022. That major tournament is played each year at Roland Garros, the same clay-court facility being used to host Paris Games tennis matches.

Muchova was the runner-up to Swiatek at the French Open last year and also made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to Gauff in a match interrupted for 50 minutes by a climate protest.

Muchova returned to action in June after missing 10 months because of surgery on her right wrist.

Wednesday’s match was delayed because of rain right before Noskova served for the second set with the Czechs ahead 5-4. When play resumed, they took that set, then dominated the tiebreaker.

“Honestly, sometimes 10-point tiebreakers are a little unlucky,” Pegula said. “They played pretty much the perfect tiebreaker.”

SWIATEK ADVANCES

Iga Swiatek dropped to her knees and clutched at her midsection after getting hit by a ball in the singles quarterfinals, but it was her opponent, Danielle Collins, who stopped playing in the third set because of an injured stomach muscle she said was caused by cramping and dehydration from a lack of cold water available during a previous match.

When they spoke afterward, Collins gave Swiatek an earful, telling her “she didn’t have to be insincere about my injury,” according to Collins.

“There’s a lot that happens on camera. And there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma … (who) are one way on camera and another way in the locker room,” said Collins, a 30-year-old American who has announced she will retire after this season. “I don’t need the fakeness.”

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion who is the top-seeded woman at the Summer Games, was leading 6-2, 1-6, 4-1 when Collins retired from the match after taking a medical timeout, then getting another visit from a trainer in the third set.

When a reporter wanted to know about their postmatch conversation, Swiatek replied: “I think it’s better to ask her.”

Collins, the runner-up at the 2022 Australian Open, said she went into convulsions after competing in heat that reached 97 degrees on Tuesday. She blamed Olympic organizers for not having insulated water bottles, for the water not being cool enough and for not “prioritizing the health of the athletes.”

In the opening game of the final set, with Collins serving at deuce, she directed a backhand down the middle of the court. Swiatek was up at the net and was unable to get out of the way of the shot.

Swiatek looked stunned as she let go of her white racket and dropped down on the red clay at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Collins — who asked, “Iga, are you OK?” — walked around the net to check on Swiatek, and chair umpire Damien Dumusois climbed out of his perch to see how the world’s No. 1 player was, too.

“I could not breathe for a moment. It hurt for a bit,” Swiatek said. “But with the adrenaline that you have on court, you don’t feel as much as you should.”

In the semifinals Thursday, Swiatek will face sixth-seeded Zheng Qinwen of China. Zheng, who reached the final at the Australian Open in January, eliminated Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Kerber is a three-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player who has said she will retire after these Olympics.

The other women’s singles semifinal will be Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia against Vekic, a semifinalist at Wimbledon less than three weeks ago, who erased a match point and required five of her own to eventually get past Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8), finishing after midnight.