🔊 Listen to this

Although Grant Luksic has been around swimming most of his life as a competitor and as a coach, last summer’s Back Mountain Triathlon was his first triathlon.

Jodi Sprau, his mother, encouraged him to give it a try. Sprau is a runner herself and has been involved with the Back Mountain Triathlon as a board member and sponsor (Personal Touch Landscaping), since the event got started.

While a student athlete at Dallas High School, Luksic broke his leg in a freak skiing accident. The accident occurred during swim season (head coach Romayne Mosier couldn’t have been too happy about him skiing during swim season).

“When I did break my leg, because the broken bones never broke through my skin, the swelling from the injury led to compartment syndrome,” Luksic said. “Then, because that was so severe, I was about six hours away from losing my leg when I got to the hospital and had to go into surgery pretty much immediately after the X-rays. So I am definitely very fortunate that all went well.”

As fortunate as he was, he still had to sit out the remainder of swim season. Although Luksic was a member of the team all four years, after high school some feelings of regret lingered.

“I never fulfilled the athletic dreams I wanted to (because of the accident), which is why I picked it back up,” Luksic said when reminiscing about how he got started in triathlon.

Luksic has worked at Personal Touch Landscaping for 14 years alongside stepfather and owner Bill Sprau. During the pandemic, Luksic came to the same realization that a lot of people were having – there has to be more to life than just work.

He started to listen to David Goggins’s book “Can’t Hurt Me” on Audible while he was working, sitting on the mower with headphones on. Goggins is a retired Navy Seal and one of the world’s best known endurance athletes.

Luksic was inspired by his inspirational story and mental toughness. So he started running first, then he tried to create some structure in his training and his lifestyle and ended up signing up for and completing his first half marathon. He got the bug and that led to full marathons.

His first full marathon was the Jim Thorpe Marathon. Since Luksic works so many hours a week, Sunday was his only free day, so he crammed a lot of training into Sundays. He continued to include strength training to compliment his running and to try to keep the mileage down as he strengthened his legs and body this way. And he set goals for himself to stay motivated.

“He has such a great work ethic,” Jodi Sprau said of her son, “not just with the business, but with everything he does.”

Later on Luksic signed up for and did the Philadelphia Marathon with his brother. It was here that he set a personal record with a 3:26 finishing time.

If you know racing, runners will often talk about the goal of running a negative split in a race. Luksic ran his first 13.1 miles in 1 hour, 30 minutes, so he didn’t so much negative split that day, it was more like he struggled to the finish line after a disappointing second half. But overall his time was impressive, considering his longest run in his training block was only 15 miles.

Luksic is mostly self-taught when it comes to training, although he does credit Brooke Evans from Catalyst Nutrition as a big influence when it comes to his nutrition and weightlifting. She also showed him how to structure a proper training plan for any event. They have worked together for the last few years.

In July, Luksic and his brothers Porter and Reid participated in the Musselman Half Ironman 70.3. To date, Luksic cites the Musselman 70.3 as his greatest accomplishment in the sport.

His 5:40 finish time is impressive, especially considering how hot it was that day. He swam 35 minutes for 2,000 meters, biked 56 miles at 19 mph, and then ran a 2:03 half marathon off the bike. But his quad locked up on the run.

His advice to himself is, “maybe I should have done more bricks to get more comfortable with that feeling.” A brick workout is a combination bike/run session where you bike first and then run off the bike to get acclimated to the wobbly feeling your legs get when you get off the bike and start to run. It can also help you be mentally prepared for race day and also practice the transition or change of equipment when going from bike to run.

In addition to completing the Musselman 70.3 and lining up for the Back Mountain Triathlon in August, Luksic also plans to do another marathon later this year at Sacketts Harbor, N.Y.

In addition to work, training, and his wife Christina (they wed in 2023), Luksic is passionate about one other thing in life. Coaching. He has been an assistant swim coach at Dallas and has worked under Coach Mosier for the last 10 years.

When I speak to parents and former athletes about Luksic, a theme comes up over and over. Coach Luksic is passionate about being in their corner.

Parent and teacher Kate Stauffer said: “Grant leads, supports and empowers the student-athletes he works with. He does so with an assertive and calm demeanor. He connects with the kids on a level that lets them know he respects them for their dedication and passion for the sport.

“He knows what it takes to train to be a champion, he knows the sacrifices they make, and the athletes never doubt that he is in their corner.”

Current swimmer and PIAA state qualifier Peyton Stauffer had this to say: “Coach Grant has always been a great mentor,” said Dallas senior and PIAA swimming state qualifier Peyton Stauffer, who will be competing in this year’s Back Mountain Triathlon. “Not only does he understand a lot about what he does, but he cares so much about each person that he works with. He takes the time to understand everyone and make a connection with them.”

Grant’s younger sibling Porter Luksic has this to say: “his athletes may not remember all the drills he told them, they may forget the time he sacrificed coaching them, but it will be impossible to forget the feeling after he is done pushing you through a workout that he is also pushing himself through marathons and triathlons.”

In addition to supporting the Back Mountain Triathlon as a competitor, Luksic was instrumental in helping land some big sponsors for the race, including making the connection with LMNT, an up-and-coming electrolyte drink supplement company for training and racing. Personal Touch Landscaping is a proud sponsor of the event, and he also encouraged Brooke from Catalyst Nutrition to support the race as well.

Luksic also works to encourage youth involvement in the sport, providing them with a role model of what you can do after swim is over, and encouraging them to get signed up, and helping them with training and equipment options.

Luksic will be on the starting line for year two of the Back Mountain Triathlon. While I didn’t speak to all the swimmers he coaches at Dallas, you can be sure that they will be passionately in his corner on race day.