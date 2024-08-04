🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Louisville Bats 5-2 in the Sunday finale of their six-game series. Oswald Peraza had two home runs in the victory while Edgar Barclay worked a career-best seven innings of one-run ball.

Barclay needed just six pitches to set down the side in the first frame. Then Peraza gave the team an early lead with a solo shot in the bottom half. His 421-foot blast made it 1-0.

The Bats’ Michael Trautwein tied it up quickly in the second on a long ball of his own.

Barclay (W, 5-8) did not allow another run to cross in the rest of his dominant appearance. The southpaw was sharp working a career-high seven innings with just one run scored. He let up just three hits and a walk while striking out seven. It was his second quality start on the week.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got some insurance runs in the seventh inning. JC Escarra and Kevin Smith knocked back-to-back singles. A perfect sacrifice bunt from Josh VanMeter moved them both into scoring position.

Then Yankees No. 1 prospect Jasson Domínguez swatted a base hit up the middle to plate them both for a 4-1 advantage. With the bases loaded, Taylor Trammell earned a walk to push in another run.

Reliever Tim Mayza kept Louisville quiet in the eighth. Josh Maciejewski tossed the ninth frame, allowing a run off the bat of PJ Higgins before closing out the ballgame for a 5-2 win.

The RailRiders will head to Coca-Cola Park to face off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beginning on Tuesday. The RailRiders then return home on Aug. 12 to take on the Buffalo Bisons.