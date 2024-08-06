🔊 Listen to this

ARIS — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.

Diffey, NBC’s regular play-by-play announcer for IndyCar who is calling his sixth Olympics and second track and field competition, took responsibility for his rush to declare a winner in a social media post Monday.

“The men’s 100 was epic & closest of all time! My eyes & instinct told me Kishane Thompson won,” Diffey wrote. “Obviously, that wasn’t the case. I shouldn’t have been so bold to call it, but I genuinely thought he won. I got it wrong.”

He added he was thrilled for Lyles “as his story only gets bigger!” Lyles, the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin 20 years ago, will try to make it a sweep later this week when he goes for gold in the 200 meters.

Diffey declined to offer much more comment when reached by The Associated Press, saying “I’d rather not fuel the fire.”

“They’re all experts after it’s over, right? I trusted my eyes and instinct and got it wrong by .0005 seconds,” Diffey told AP.

The race was so close that even Lyles seemed to think he had lost to Thompson as they waited for the results to be posted on the big screen at Stade de France.

Seconds earlier, Diffey had given the win to Thompson.

“There’s an Olympic gold medal waiting for somebody,” Diffey said as the race began. “Who wants it the most? … This is close. … Jamaica’s gonna do it! Kishane Thompson is a gold medalist!”

Ato Bolden, the NBC analyst alongside Diffey, also thought Thompson was the winner. As Thompson paced the track — yelling “C’mon man!” — Bolden couched his declaration of a winner but believed it was the Jamaican.

“It was a lean at the tape by Thompson, visually we think he got it,” Bolden said. “They’re working on the photo.”

The cameras then focused on Lyles and Diffey noted, “Noah Lyles is looking anxiously,” at the same time that Lyles began to celebrate. It was only then that Diffey declared the correct winner, which was already obvious by Lyles’ celebration.

“It’s Noah Lyles! And it had to go to a photo finish to decide it!” Diffey called. Large gaps of silence followed as Diffey and Boldon regrouped.

Lyles won with a time of 9.784 seconds, while Thompson was clocked at 9.789.

Fred Kerley of the United States won bronze with a time of 9.81, and Diffey was slow to announce that as well, only doing so when Lyles embraced his teammate.

Viewers took to social media to pan Diffey’s mistake, and the call seemed to have been tweaked by NBC in its replay aired in the United States during primetime

SURFING

French Polynesian Kauli Vaast won the gold medal in men’s surfing while Caroline Marks from the United States won the women’s surfing gold medal on Monday at the Paris Olympics in Tahiti.

Cheers and tears erupted from boats floating near the wave and crowds of spectators along the shore as the men’s final match ended in the afternoon as Vaast pumped his arms into the air in victory after beating Jack Robinson from Australia, who received the silver medal.

The women’s gold medal match ended about thirty minutes later, with Marks beating Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil, who was awarded the silver medal.

For the bronze medals, Gabriel Medina from Brazil and Johanne Defay from France won after beating Alonso Correa from Peru and Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica, respectively.

All winners of the Paris Olympics surfing competition are first-time Olympic medalists, after defending Olympic women’s champion Carissa Moore of the United States — who won at the Tokyo Games, where Olympic surfing debuted — was beaten in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

3X3 BASKETBALL

Team USA’s three-on-three (3×3) men’s basketball team failed to advance to the knockout rounds in the 2024 Paris Olympics after amassing just a 2-5 record in pool play, good for second-worst of the eight teams competing for gold and ahead of only China, which won only one game.

They lost in large part due to the absence of their team captain, former BYU star Jimmer Fredette, who left Team USA’s second game against Poland with a groin injury that went viral on social media due to the treatment he received on the sensitive area on the sidelines from the team trainer, who is a woman.

Fredette revealed the nature of his injury in a heartfelt message after Netherlands eliminated Team USA, 21-6, on Sunday.

“I tore two different ligaments completely in my adductor, which prevented me from being able to compete,” he wrote. “This will lead me to have a recovery of around six months.”

It was an unfortunate end to the Olympic run for Fredette, who wrote that he became the No. 1-ranked 3×3 player in the world on the day he got hurt.

He scored four points in the opening 22-14 loss to Serbia, then another three points before leaving the 19-17 loss to Poland due to injury.

SOCCER

LYON, France — Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as France advanced to the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics with a 3-1 win over Egypt after extra time on Monday.

France will play Spain in Friday’s final at Parc des Princes in a match that will ensure a first European gold medalist for 32 years.

The host nation came from behind at Stade de Lyon to beat an Egypt team that was closing in on an upset after leading through Mahmoud Saber’s 62nd-minute goal.

France had hit the frame of the goal on three occasions before Mateta equalized in the 83rd and sent the game into extra time.

His second came in the 99th after Egypt’s Omar Fayed was sent off for a second yellow card.

Michael Olise added France’s third in the 108th.

While this will be the first time gold has been won by a European team since Spain’s victory at Barcelona 1992, it also ends the dominance of Latin American nations after the last five editions of the tournament saw victories for Brazil and Argentina — two each — and Mexico.

It also gives France coach Thierry Henry the chance to added to his storied career, having won the World Cup and European Championship with France as a player.