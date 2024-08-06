🔊 Listen to this

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to media before a joint practice with the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dan Campbell and Brian Daboll wanted a highly competitive workout when the Detroit Lions and New York Giants opened two days of joint practices in New Jersey on Monday.

And the two coaches may have gotten a little more than even they wanted.

Cornerback and Lions first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold left the field after a goal-line drill and was being evaluated for a possible concussion. Detroit veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was signed as a free agent, injured a shoulder early and left practice.

It appeared Arnold was hurt when blocked by Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.

There were at least four scrums after plays where the players rushed to the altercation from all sides of the field and peace was eventually restored.

There were two involving Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, one with safety Dane Belton and the other with rookie cornerback Dru Phillips.

The scariest one for the Giants was seeing quarterback Daniel Jones rush into a scrum with his center Greg Van Roten down on the field and the Lions player on top of him.

It came one play after Jones hit his hand on the equipment of a Lions defender while making a throw.

Daboll immediately took exception and yelled at the Lions to stay away from his quarterback, who was wearing a red no-contact jersey.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys,” Jones said of running to Van Roten’s aid. “I thought it was good competitive practice all day today and we made some plays and did some good things. There are some things we need to sure up, for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit today.”

BROWNS

Cleveland’s defense took an unexpected hit on Monday at training camp.

End Za’Darius Smith was driven off the field in a cart after injuring his left knee during practice — the latest blow for the Browns this summer.

Smith, who had 5 1/2 sacks last season — his first in Cleveland — appeared to get hurt during a red zone drill. As quarterback Deshaun Watson was scrambling, Smith got caught up in traffic while being blocked along the offensive line.

He left the field and grabbed his left knee while being examined by an athletic trainer. The 31-year-old Smith was hunched over and in obvious pain while sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart as he was taken to the training facility.

The Browns said Smith sustained a bruised knee and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Coach Kevin Stefanski spoke before the workout and was not available to comment on Smith’s injury.

Smith had a major impact in 2023 after coming over in a trade with Minnesota.

Playing on the opposite side from Myles Garrett, Smith drew double teams that caused problems up front as Cleveland’s defense finished ranked first overall before a rough playoff performance against Houston.

COLTS

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looks like his old self at training camp.

He’s happy, healthy and focused — a stark contrast from the guy who arrived last summer with an injured ankle and a somber approach to a nasty contract spat.

Teammates understood the surprising transformation was merely the result of Taylor taking care of business with the team. Now, though, they’re hopeful the return of his happy-go-lucky attitude also leads to a return to form after two injury-filled seasons.

“Just being able to have JT in the building, his influence, his leadership, his energy, just appreciate that, knowing he’s through those woods,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said after Sunday’s sweltering practice. “Then having him on the field, it means a lot. He’s the best back in the league.”

That certainly was true in 2020, when Taylor topped the 1,000-yard mark after an injury forced him to carry a heavier load than most rookies. It also was true in 2021 when Taylor won the NFL’s rushing title by dethroning two-time champ Derrick Henry.

After just two seasons, Taylor had emerged as one of the league’s top backs. He rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while catching 76 passes for an additional 659 yards and three scores.

Then the injuries hit, and Taylor’s career trajectory went a different direction.

He missed six games with a sprained ankle in 2022, limiting him to 861 yards and four TDs, and after opting for offseason surgery missed all of Indy’s 2023 offseason workouts, the entire training camp and preseason and the Colts’ first four regular-season games just as he was entering the final year of his contract.

CHIEFS

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker announced the deal on X, saying: “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!”

ESPN reported that Butker is receiving a $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Butker has converted 89.1% of his field goals (197 for 221) in seven seasons with the Chiefs. He’s made 70% percent (28 for 40) from beyond 50 yards.

Butker has been excellent in the playoffs, making 32 of 36 field goals (88.9%) and 62 of 65 extra points (95.4%).

BENGALS

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects to play some starters in the opening preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

That includes quarterback Joe Burrow, who has appeared in a preseason game just once in four previous NFL seasons, mostly because of injuries.

“I’m excited for it,” Burrow said. “I’m just excited to get these reps.”

Taylor said he’s not sure how many or how long his starters will play Saturday.