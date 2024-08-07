🔊 Listen to this

LYON, France — Glimpsing a sliver of the net, Sophia Smith’s aim was true.

Smith’s extra-time goal earned the United States a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

The United States will play Brazil, which defeated Spain 4-2 in the late match, in the tournament final on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play Spain for the bronze medal on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. After scoring her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

“I saw like a little opening of net and I was just like, `I’ve got to put it there. Just put it there,’” Smith said. “It was a good feeling. I know I had a few other chances this game that I should have put away. But sometimes one is all it takes.”

At the final whistle, the U.S. players ran downfield to embrace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who made a key save when she jumped and kicked the ball away from the goal with her left foot in the waning moments of the second extra period.

“The goal is closer but the job’s not done yet,” Swanson said. “I think that obvioulsy we’re in a great position. You take this win and we’re on a high right now, but it’s important just to stay steady with everything we’re doing. Just stay steady.”

The Americans had routed Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.

The United States had missed out on the finals at the last two Olympic tournaments, eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and relegated to the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Germany was missing veteran captain Alexandra Popp because of an illness. Popp was the only current German player who was also on the squad that won the gold medal in 2016.

Lea Schuller, who scored two goals against Zambia in the group finale to send Germany through to the quarterfinals, was also absent because of an inflamed right knee.

The United States recalled defender Tierna Davidson to the game-day roster after she missed the last two games with a leg contusion. Defender Emily Sams, activated in Davidson’s absence, returned to the alternate list.

Midfielder Sam Coffey, who missed the quarterfinals after yellow card accumulation, returned against Germany.

There were few chances on either side in the opening half. Klara Buehl forced Naeher into a diving save in the 29th minute but she was offside. For most of the match, Germany hunkered down on defense in the absence of Popp and Schuller.

Rose Lavelle had a chance for the U.S. early in the game but her attempt went straight into Berger’s arms.

Swanson broke down the field in the 62nd and had a clear look at the goal but shot into the side netting.

The game seemed to open up in the last 20 minutes of regulation. Janina Minge got off a shot in the 73rd but it was easily saved by Naeher. Some five minutes later, Lindsey Horan’s header was caught by Berger.

Swanson appeared to break through in the 85th but she was called back for offside.

“All I kept thinking as the game’s getting harder was `Dig harder. Suffer a little bit longer,’” Hayes said. “Listen, this is top level, you’re only going to get one shot. You can’t play the same team twice and have it be the same game. So I’m really proud of our ability to just hang in even though it was tough.”

The United States was in the semifinals after a hard-fought 1-0 win in extra time against Japan, when Trinity Rodman scored her third goal of the tournament.

Germany advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Canada in the quarterfinals. Berger stopped two Canada attempts then converted on her own penalty kick to win it.

The U.S. has won 27 of its 38 games against Germany. The last time the teams faced each other in the Olympic semifinals was in 2004 when the Americans won 2-1 and went on to win the gold medal.

BRAZIL 4, SPAIN 2

MARSEILLE, France — Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Kerolin struck for Brazil in a thrilling semifinal at Stade de Marseille after an own-goal from Irene Paredes had put the two-time silver medalist in front of the reigning World Cup champions.

“It’s a dream, and dreams come true,” said Kerolin, whose goal in the first of more than 15 minutes of stoppage time helped to hold off a late Spain fightback. “I’m so excited, so excited, so excited and I’m really, really, really impressed by my teammates.”

Victory means Brazil great Marta has the chance to end her glittering international career by competing for gold after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The 38-year-old Marta has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

“We just knew what we came to do today, and it was a final for us today,” said Angelina, who was leading the Brazil team. “So, we were just very determined and we just came for the win.”

Angelina said the Brazil squad needed to “celebrate a little bit” but quickly focus on the final.

“It was a big win. Again, Spain is an amazing team and we knew that,” she said. “So now we need to rest and we need to study a lot, and see what we can do against the U.S.”

Spain won’t get the chance in Paris to further cement its place at the top of women’s soccer by adding Olympic gold to the World Cup it won last year.

But there’s plenty still to play for at the Paris Games.

“We keep fighting for something super nice and it will continue to be the Olympics until the end,” Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso said. “A bronze medal is also very difficult to get.”

Paredes’ sixth-minute own goal put Brazil in control and Portilho doubled the advantage in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Adriana’s header in the 71st underlined Brazil’s dominance. But with the win seemingly assured, there was far more drama to come.

Salma Paralluelo pulled a goal back for Spain with a header in the 85th and almost immediately Alexia Putellas struck the bar with a shot from outside the area.

Kerolin made it 4-1 — shooting through Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll’s legs.

Paralluelo got her second in the 12th minute of stoppage time, but by then it was too late for Spain to mount a comeback.

Brazil will play the four-time champion U.S. women’s national team in Saturday’s final at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Spain plays Germany in Lyon for bronze.

Brazil has been twice beaten in an Olympic final by the U.S. — at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

It secured a place in the final for the third time after making amends for a 2-0 loss to Spain in the group phase of the tournament.

That was a game that also saw Marta red-carded, and Brazil received confirmation just hours before kickoff in the semifinals that its appeal against her ban had been rejected.

In the end, Brazil didn’t need its greatest player on this occasion and took a big step toward the final early on after a calamitous mix up in Spain’s defense when Coll – under pressure from Priscila – attempted a clearance that came back off Paredes and into her own net.

Brazil dominated the chances – repeatedly getting through on goal – and made its superiority count just before halftime through Portilho, who slotted into the bottom corner from Yasmim’s cross.

Adriana made it 3-0 after seeing her initial effort hit the bar from six yards and then heading in from Portilho’s nod back across goal.

Spain, which had fought back from 2-0 down to beat Colombia in the quarterfinals, gave its fans hope through Paralluelo’s header. But when Kerolin put Brazil 4-1 ahead, a second for Paralluelo proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

“We showed the world that we have a young team and a team that has a very good tactical understanding, that competes, that will always be like this — competitive,” Brazil coach Arthur Elias said. “Brazil in women’s football is a source of great pride.”