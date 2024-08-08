🔊 Listen to this

PARIS — The U.S. made a change in its starting lineup, inserting Jackie Young for Diana Taurasi, to try to get off to a better start.

It paid immediate dividends as the Americans started strong and beat Nigeria 88-74 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, extending their winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic games.

Taurasi said coach Cheryl Reeve told her Tuesday of the lineup change.

“I think it’s the first game I’ve ever come off the bench since ‘04,” the six-time Olympian said.

It was indeed the first time Taurasi hadn’t started an Olympic contest since the 2004 Athens Games. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer said winning gold was all that mattered to her.

“I mean, that’s really the only thing that’s important, you know?” Taurasi said. “And you know, this team’s just evolving and today was good in certain spots. And there’s still things we’ll get better at for the next game.”

Reeve said the staff has been evaluating the roster since the WNBA All-Star Game last month in Phoenix.

“Just accumulate information about our roster, you know, gave opportunities in different places,” she said of the lineup change. “Then when we got to the medal rounds that we will be locking in on a solid rotation.”

Up next is a familiar opponent, Australia, in the semifinals on Friday night. The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal-round game will feature host France playing Belgium. The Americans haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal.

Young made the most of the start, scoring 15 points, and also was a defensive stopper.

“I know that’s kind of my role in the team. You know, come in and be aggressive on the defensive end,” she said. “Be physical, get stops. And you know that kind of gets us playing in transition on the offensive end.”

A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 13 for the Americans, who led 26-17 after the first quarter — the first time they had a lead after one quarter since the opening win over Japan.

“Our starts have to be great because the team on the other end is trying to take our head off,” Wilson said. “They want something. They’re greedy for it. So we knew that coming in. We had to have a great start and punch first because in this time it’s kind of like March Madness. You never know what happens. And you kind of have to always keep your guard up.”

Young had five points early before tweaking her ankle when she landed on a Nigeria player’s foot while shooting a jumper. Taurasi subbed in and hit her first shot — a 3-pointer from the top of the key — that made it 24-12 late in the first.

Nigeria hung around and was down only 31-27 before Wilson, Young and Kelsey Plum took over. The Las Vegas Aces trio scored the first 15 points, including eight by Wilson, during a 21-6 run to close the half that gave the Americans a 52-33 halftime cushion.

The U.S. kept the spurt going in the third quarter, scoring the first 10 points to give the Nigerians no hopes of a comeback.

Promise Amukamara scored 19 to lead Nigeria. Amy Okonkwo added 17, and Ezinne Kalu had 16.

The loss ended a historic run by Nigeria, which became the first African country to qualify for the Olympic basketball quarterfinals.

“It’s been everything. It’s a movement man for Nigeria and for Africa,” Nigeria coach Rena Wakama said. “I’ve been saying all this whole time we have so much talent. And I hope the world can see what we’re capable of doing if we invest in ourselves, invest in the youth in Africa, invest in sports we’re capable of being at the highest level.”

With this being the U.S. team’s first game in Paris, the contest drew some fellow Olympians including men’s team players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker as well as American swimming greats Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. Members of the U.S. rowing team also were in attendance.

Taurasi and other U.S. players gave hugs to Phelps after the game.

“Yeah, that’s my boy. Our kids go to the same school. They’re in the same class. You know, it’s funny, (wife) Penny (Taylor) and I were taking Leo to class one day and we’re like, oh, we’re going to be the only gold medalist,” Taurasi said. “Show and tell. I’m going to bring my five gold medals. And we look back and Michael’s bringing in his little son into the same class and me and Penny just laughed. We spend a lot of time with them at school and for him to come and support, you know, he’s a legend.”

AUSTRALIA 85, SERBIA 67

Jade Melbourne scored 14 of her 18 points by halftime and Australia advanced to the semifinals.

The Opals had to win their group-play finale to reach the elimination round, and they got a bit of revenge by beating the country that stunned them in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Australia came into the Paris Games ranked third in the world, and the Opals are looking for their first Olympic medal since taking bronze at the 2012 London Games.

Serbia is going home at the earliest point of the country’s third straight Olympic appearance following a stunning loss that left the players sobbing or trying to hold back tears in the final minutes. The Serbs won bronze in their Olympic debut at the Rio Games and finished fourth three years ago in Tokyo.

The Opals led 48-32 at halftime. In Tuesday’s men’s quarterfinals, Australia blew a 24-point lead and lost in overtime to Serbia. The women never came close to that Wednesday.

Alanna Smith scored nine of her 22 points in the third quarter, and Australia pushed its lead to 28 at one point. Cayla George added 17 and Sami Whitcomb had 15 for the Opals.

Jovana Nogic led Serbia with 17 points. Angela Dugalic added 14 and Ivana Raca 10.

BELGIUM 79, SPAIN 66

Emma Meesseman, who last played in the WNBA in 2022 with Chicago and was an All-Star that year, set the tone by knocking down back-to-back 3s to open the game for Belgium.

The Belgian Cats have been on the rise lately internationally behind Meesseman. They placed seventh in the Tokyo Games, fifth at the World Cup a year later and won the EuroBasket championship last year. The Cats had never reached the Olympic quarterfinals before.

Meesseman finished with 19 points, snapping her Olympic women’s basketball record of games with at least 20 points at seven straight.

Now the Cats will have a chance at a medal despite losing point guard Julie Allemand just before the opening ceremony when she reinjured an ankle that had kept her out all season for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

They also lost center Becky Massey with six minutes left in the third. She badly rolled her right ankle and went down immediately. Spain, in a nice gesture, placed the ball out of bounds, giving it back to Belgium despite trailing 59-37 at the time.

Kyara Linskens also had 19 for Belgium. Antonia Delaere and Julie Vanloo added 13 apiece.

It was a disappointing finish for Spain with Pau Gasol, former NBA great and now International Olympic Committee member, watching courtside.

Spain won silver at the 2016 Rio Games, then finished sixth three years ago at the Tokyo Games. The Spaniards missed the 2022 World Cup, and they brought in Megan Gustafson, the 2019 AP women’s college basketball player of the year out of Iowa, last summer.

Gustafson scored 12 of her 21 points in the first quarter, including a 3 that tied it at 26 going into the second. Then the Cats outscored Spain 22-11 in the second to take control and lead 48-37 at halftime. Belgium had a 19-12 edge in the third, taking a 67-49 lead into the fourth.

Maite Cazorla added 13 for Spain.

FRANCE 84, GERMANY 71

Marine Johannes scored 24 points as host France moved closer to its best finish since taking silver in 2012 at the London Games.

France, which won bronze three years ago, has put on a defensive show during the Paris Games, starting with holding Canada to a record two points — the fewest in any quarter of an Olympic game, men’s or women’s.

With the crowd behind it, France led 23-19 after the first quarter and 22-14 in the second before taking a 45-33 halftime lead. France led by as many as 16 points in the second, coming up with 10 steals as Germany turned it over 13 times. France turned those into 12 points.

Better yet, France showed off some serious depth with a 54-22 edge in scoring off the bench.

Gabby Williams added 15 points, and Alexia Chery had 10 for France.

Germany got back Nyara Sabally, who plays for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, from concussion protocol and an injury suffered in the opener of group play. She scored 20 off the bench and grabbed 13 rebounds.