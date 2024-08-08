🔊 Listen to this

We’re going to miss these Olympic Games once they wrap up, folks. I think, as you read this on Friday, that we’ve got a day or two more left before the closing ceremonies, but the bulk of the competition has come and gone.

Of course, it’s nice when you could pick some winners along the way, and I did hit on both of my Olympic basketball bets that I entered into this column (it seems like I may have gotten off the USA men’s hoops train at the right time, too; they recovered to beat Serbia on Friday to make the finals but didn’t come remotely close to covering).

But even watching the sports that we can’t bet on, what a fun two weeks of sport we’ve had. So many cool stories: Katie Ledecky’s continued dominance in the pool, Stephen “Pommel Horse Guy” Nedoroscik helping the U.S. men’s gymnastics team reach the podium, Chase Budinger finding a second career as a beach volleyball player … all sorts of fun stuff happening in Paris.

I’m going to sneak in one more Olympic pick this week, along with some hopeful winners from the MLB. Football season is mere weeks away (unless you bet the preseason, in which case it’s now your time to shine).

USA -105 vs. Brazil

Olympic Women’s Soccer

Gold medal match

Saturday, 11 a.m.

I was considering going back to the well with USA basketball, but I’m opting out of that path because the men’s team almost missed the finals, and while the women’s team is going to win gold, I don’t love the value on the lines for Team USA at this point (they’re 16.5-point favorites in the semifinals against Australia, a few points too many for me).

So instead, I’ll back our women’s soccer squad to win their first gold medal since 2012, taking on Brazil in the gold medal match on Saturday morning.

After breezing through the group stage, Team USA hasn’t had the easiest time in the knockout round. They needed extra time to beat both Japan in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals, winning both matches 1-0.

But hey, a win’s a win. I’m betting that the Americans have one more win in them against Brazil.

The Brazilians had a tough draw in the group stage, made it out by the skin of their teeth but regrouped to beat France and Spain to reach the final.

Historically, the United States have owned Brazil in international competition, with a 35-3-5 record over Brazil. The two teams last played in the Gold Cup in March, Team USA winning 1-0.

Trinity Rodman’s going to have a huge game, and America will emerge triumphant.

Mets ML +100 vs. Mariners

Friday, 10:10 p.m.

Two teams seemingly trending in opposite directions clash here, the Mets traveling to Seattle for a series with the Mariners.

There was a point this year where it looked like the Mets were cooked, and the Mariners were the class of the AL West.

Neither of those things are the case anymore: the Mets have fought their way into the playoff picture, and the Mariners have slipped behind the Astros and are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

So, with these things in mind, I like the Mets to open up the series with a win on the road.

Jose Quintana hasn’t been fantastic for New York this year, but he rarely gets blown up and sprinkles in some really quality starts amongst his more frustrating outings. Against one of the worst lineups in the MLB, I think Quintana’s in a good spot to pick up some strikeouts and put the Mets in position to win.

Seattle’s offense hasn’t been good really at any point this year, it’s been the pitching that’s carried them. Their rotation is phenomenal, but I think Friday’s expected starter Bryce Miller is the most vulnerable to a bad night out of their starters.

Miller’s really good, but somewhat inconsistent: he had a great start to the year but suffered through a pretty rough stretch through May and June. Last month was better for him, but he’s coming off of a rough start against the Phillies last time out.

The Mets’ offense is humming, and will make Miller pay for any mistakes. Quintana will be able to get himself off the hook more easily, and I think that will be the difference.

Royals ML -116 vs. Cardinals

Friday, 8:10 p.m.

When in doubt, I turn to the Royals.

Kansas City is STILL hanging around: as of Friday, the Royals are sitting in a Wild Card spot, they’ve got one of the best-performing rotations in baseball and a bona fide MVP candidate in Bobby Witt Jr. at the top of their order.

Last week, I bet on the Cardinals and they let me down, so it’s right back to hate, hate, hating on St. Louis.

The Cardinals’ expected starter will be Miles Mikolas, and the Royals will send Michael Lorenzen out in his second start for the club since being traded from Texas at the deadline.

Lorenzen feels like he’s made to be a Kansas City Royal. He’s not a huge strikeout guy, but he eats outs with the best of them and keeps the runs to a minimum. In his first start for KC, he threw 5.2 innings and allowed just one run.

He’s not a stud, but he’s better than Mikolas, who’s got a 5.12 ERA and has given up 18 homers on the year, most of anybody in the Cardinals rotation.

The second half of the year has been a bit better for Mikolas, and the Royals are more of a contact team than a group of home-run hitters, but Witt is playing out of his mind at home and this game is in Kansas City.