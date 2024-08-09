🔊 Listen to this

Team France celebrates after beating Germany during Thursday’s semifinals as the hosts reached the gold medal game against the United States.

United States’ LeBron James turned in the fourth triple-double in Olympic history with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

PARIS — Down by 11 in the fourth quarter, against what looked like overwhelming odds, the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team got a spark.

Six points in two seconds.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker provided that wild sequence to start the comeback, Stephen Curry had a scoring night like almost none other in U.S. Olympic history, and the Americans will play for gold at the Paris Games. Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. beat Serbia 95-91 in a semifinal classic on Thursday night.

LeBron James had the fourth triple-double in Olympic history for the U.S., which trailed by 17 points in the first half and faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992.

“I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball,” Curry said. “And that was a special one.”

Serbia led by 11 with 7:19 left. The rest of the way, it was all U.S. The Americans won a game where they led for 3 minutes, 25 seconds. Serbia led for 35:12 — nearly 90% of the game.

But it’ll be the U.S. against host France for gold in a dream matchup for the host nation on Saturday, while Serbia will face Germany earlier Saturday for bronze. The gold-medal game is a rematch from the Tokyo Games three years ago, where the Americans prevailed 87-82.

“I’m really humbled to have been a part of this game,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said, tipping his hat multiple times to Serbia. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game. Our coaches were saying, Villanova-Georgetown, for all of our older readers and viewers out there.

“But they played the perfect game, and they forced us to reach the highest level of competition that we could find. And our guys were incredible in that fourth quarter, and they got it done.”

Joel Embiid scored 19 points on 8 for 11 shooting and James added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the U.S., which is now assured of its 20th medal in 20 Olympic appearances.

“Joel was everything,” said James, who has two of the four triple-doubles in Olympic men’s history; he also had one in 2012, while the Soviet Union’s Aleksander Belov in 1976 and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic in 2021 had the others. “Made every big shot.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points for Serbia, which got 17 from Nikola Jokic and 15 from Aleksa Avramovic. The Serbians were 0-3 against the U.S. this summer, getting blown out in the first two meetings and then looking poised for a win of their own on Thursday.

The whole game changed in the fourth after a wild sequence saw the U.S. score six points in two seconds. Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer while Anthony Davis was getting fouled. The U.S. got another possession, and off the inbounds Devin Booker made another 3-pointer.

Just like that, a 78-67 lead for Serbia was down to 78-73. The comeback was on, and Curry’s 3 put the U.S. up for good. He added a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and the Americans escaped.

Curry’s 36 points were the second-most in a game by a U.S. men’s player in Olympic history, one shy of Carmelo Anthony’s record 37 against Nigeria in 2012. And Anthony, sitting courtside, was Curry’s biggest cheerleader. When the Americans tied it with about 3:35 left, Curry gave Anthony a big smile. When the go-ahead 3 rattled home, Anthony leaped from his seat. And when it was over, the two shared a long embrace.

“That was a godlike performance,” Durant said of Curry.

Serbia coach Svetislav Petic kept saying the same thing all summer, that the team the U.S. put together for the Paris Games was better than any in Olympic history. Even the Dream Team, he insisted. His mind wasn’t changed after this one.

“They’re that good,” he said.

A barrage of Serbian 3-pointers had the Americans squarely on the ropes, until the game changed in the fourth. But in the end, the U.S. improved to 144-6 all-time in Olympic play, 63-4 since NBA players were added to the Olympics in 1992.

“Perseverance, hard work dedication, Chef Curry and Joel ‘Process’ Embiid,” James said. “Big-time win for us. We knew we were going to be challenged. We knew it was going to be the toughest game to date. Total effort.”

The comeback kept Durant’s hopes of becoming the first four-time Olympic men’s gold medalist very much alive and gave the U.S. a chance to return to the international basketball mountaintop. The Americans were fourth at the World Cup last summer, a result that spurred some NBA stars like James and Curry to be part of this team.

And of all the U.S. semifinal moments, this was like few others. The four-point final margin was the second closest in American history in the Olympic semifinals; the U.S. beat Lithuania by two in the 2000 semifinals in Sydney, on the way to gold there.

They’re one win away from another.

“I’m 39 years old, going into my 22nd season, I don’t know how many opportunities and moments I’m going to get like this to compete for something, compete for something big and play in big games,” James said. “And tonight was a big game.”

FRANCE 73, GERMANY 69

With blue, white and red flags waving in the stands and cheers blaring around them, France’s players took in the moment.

Matthew Strazel erupted in dance. Evan Fournier ripped his jersey off and skipped around. Later, the team gathered in a circle at center court as fans erupted in an encore of, “Allez Les Bleus!” — “Let’s go Blue!” — to serenade them.

Yes, the hometown team is headed back to the Olympic gold medal game.

“We just want to win,” said Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 17 points in the victory over Germany. “Whoever, we’re going to figure it out.”

Isaia Cordinier added 16 points and Victor Wembanyama finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to help France — which won the silver medal in Toyko three years ago — reach its second straight Olympic final.

The raucous crowd at Bercy Arena was engaged from the very beginning, hanging on every basket. And when the buzzer sounded, it sent fans into a frenzy. After a postgame handshake with their German opponents, the entire team ran to the baseline and saluted the crowd — which seemed to get louder to acknowledge the tribute.

“It was insane tonight,” said France’s Nicolas Batum. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be Saturday. I can’t wait.”

Dennis Schroder led Germany with 18 points. Franz Wagner added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The loss ended the incredible run the Germans have been on over the last two years. Dating back to winning last year’s World Cup, they had won 12 consecutive games in major international competition.

“After the first quarter, they kind of took us out of our rhythm,” Wagner said.

With French and German basketball icons Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki sitting side-by-side at courtside, France outscored Germany 38-25 in the second and third quarters to take a 56-50 advantage into the fourth.

Germany didn’t go down quietly.

It closed within 69-65 on a layup by Schroder with under a minute to play. Following a free throw by Frank Ntilikina, Germany cut the deficit to 70-68 on a deep 3-pointer by Wagner.

France dribbled the shot clock down, but Nicolas Batum came up empty on a 3-point attempt. Wagner got the rebound, but tumbled out of bounds as he tried to turn and dribble up the court. Germany was forced to foul Wembanyama.

The 20-year-old stepped to the line and missed his first free throw, then calmly dropped in the second to give France a three-point lead with 10 seconds remaining.

France opted not to allow Germany a shot at 3-pointer an possibly tie the game, fouling Schroder and sending him to the line. He also connected only 1 of 2, leaving France up by two. Cordinier was fouled and hit both free throws to seal the game.

France stayed with the same modified starting lineup it deployed during its quarterfinal win over Canada, opening the game with Wembanyama, Yabusele, Cordinier, Nicolas Batum and Ntilikina. Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert began the game on the bench for the second straight game.

It didn’t yield the same initial success this around, as Germany took a 12-2 lead.

It forced France coach Vincent Collet to change things up less than four minutes in, inserting Fournier and later Mathias Lessort to help settle things down. They did, and France got back within seven points heading into the second quarter.

France kept that momentum going, outscoring Germany 15-8 over the next 10 minutes to send the game to halftime tied at 33.