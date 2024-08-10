🔊 Listen to this

SAINT-DENIS, France — Sha’Carri Richardson made her first Olympic gold-medal moment memorable — giving the sprinters behind her the side-eye, then stomping her foot to the track on her final step across the finish line.

Afterward, she moved aside to watch the U.S. men do what they do best in the 4×100 relay — find a way to lose.

Richardson, who won silver in the 100 last weekend, powered from third to first in the anchor leg to lift the United States to victory Friday, then had a front-row seat to watch the U.S. men extend their streak to 20 years without a medal at the Games.

“I was very comfortable with these ladies,” Richardson said of a foursome that includes her training partners, 100-meter bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, and 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas.

The men were racing without Noah Lyles, who called it quits for the Olympics after winning the bronze medal in the 200 while fighting COVID. Hard to think that even he could’ve saved them.

This race unraveled on the first exchange, when Christian Coleman crashed into Kenny Bednarek, then actually ran by him as they were awkwardly passing the baton.

By the time Fred Kerley took the stick for the anchor lap, the U.S. was in seventh place. They ended up being disqualified for the illegal pass. Not even Lyles could’ve overcome that.

“It just didn’t happen,” Coleman said. “Maybe we could have put in some more work. I just think in the moment it didn’t happen.”

With the U.S. out, Andre De Grasse put a bright mark on his otherwise disappointing Olympics by anchoring Canada to gold in a time of 37.50 seconds.

It was the first medal in Paris for De Grasse, and the first for the Canadians in the one-lap relay since Donovan Bailey anchored them in 1996. South Africa finished second and Britain third.

The secret?

“We’ve been together since 2021, or 2019, even,” De Grasse said. “We all train in Florida. We always practice for this moment. We know what we’re capable of.”

In the evening’s final race, American Rai Benjamin finally pulled out of the shadow of world-record holder Karsten Warholm, getting his first individual major title by blowing past the defending champion in 46.46 seconds.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third for the second straight Olympics, giving these Games the same three men on the podium as Tokyo.

This race was no repeat of that one — the fastest hurdles race ever — but Benjamin still ran a time that would’ve been a world record 37 months ago, before Warholm took it below 46 seconds.

Looking in on the relays in disgust, but not surprise, was Carl Lewis, a two-time winner in this race who is never shy about calling out what he sees.

“It is time to blow up the system,” he said on social media. “This continues to be completely unacceptable. It is clear that EVERYONE at USA (Track and Field) is more concerned with relationships (than) winning. No athlete should step on the track and run another relay until this program is changed from top to bottom.”

In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Lewis suggested experts in the U.S. develop a relay manual and send it to every high school coach in the country.

“The issue has always been politics, has always been drama, has always been deception,” Lewis said. “If they can eliminate those things, there’s no question they have the fastest team in the world.”

Did late removal of Noah Lyles make a difference?

Some might blame the latest loss on the impact of the lineup shuffle. Lyles, who ran anchor in the U.S. victory last year at world championships, probably would have done so again at Stade de France.

But that task went to Kerley, and Bednarek ran second. It set him up to receive the pass from Coleman.

Most of the problems over the years — and all this week — have been toward the front. On Thursday, in qualifying, Coleman handed to Kerley with his right hand while grabbing Kerley’s arm with his left — an awkward exchange that didn’t cost anything.

This one did. The only U.S. podium finish during its dry spell was a silver in 2012 that was later stripped due to doping.

“At the end of the day, we knew what we could do,” said Kyree King, who ran the third leg. “We came out here and we had the mindset of no risk, no reward, so we went out there and went big. It didn’t happen.”

The run by Richardson and her teammates was everything the men’s race was not — filled with smooth safe passes of a rain-slickened baton, then capped off by America’s fastest 100-meter runner.

Richardson received the baton from Thomas in third place.

By the halfway point of her leg, Richardson had overcome runners from Britain and Germany. She glanced to her right — and backwards — and gave a look of “you’re not catching me,” then took eight more steps.

On the ninth one, Richardson slammed her left foot on the ground over the finish line and let out a yell.

The Americans won in 41.78 seconds, good for a .07-second win over Britain, which struggled with two baton changes in the rain.

The bad pass between Thomas and Terry in qualifying that could’ve ruined the Olympics was nothing but a distant memory. And Richardson, a few days later than some expected, is an Olympic champion.

“I just remember trusting Gabby and knowing that she’s going to put this thing in my hand no matter what,” Richardson said, “and to leave my best on the track.”

Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) squeaked past Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Britain) by 44 points to win her unprecedented third straight Olympic heptathlon title.

The 29-year-old joins Polish hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk as the second woman to win three straight Olympic titles in the same track and field event.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany won the women’s shot put while American Raven Saunders, the silver medalist in Tokyo, finished 11th.

Marileidy Paulino won the 400 meters in an Olympic record 48.17 seconds to become the first woman to win Olympic gold for the Dominican Republic.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet completed the 5,000-10,000 double with a victory in the longer race in 30 minutes, 43.25 seconds.

And Sifan Hassan added bronze in the 10,000 to the one she captured in the 5,000 and was facing a 36-hour turnaround before running the marathon Sunday.