PARIS — It’s a game the French wanted. It’s a game the Americans probably expected. It’s a game the world most certainly will be watching.

The U.S. vs. France. In Paris. For basketball gold.

“Incredible,” U.S. forward Kevin Durant said of the storyline, one so good that only the boldest of script makers would dare to come up with such a final act. The showdown on Saturday night at the Paris Olympics is a rematch of the gold medal game from the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The U.S. is seeking a fifth consecutive gold medal and 17th overall; the French are seeking their first gold after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans in each of those tournaments.

“I mean, this is what everybody wants, right?” U.S. guard Devin Booker said. “It’s going to be a fun one.”

Added U.S. guard Stephen Curry: “I know it’s going to be a battle. That’s what it’s supposed to be if you’re trying to win a gold medal.”

Both teams ran the emotional gamut just to get to the final. France held off World Cup champion Germany 73-69 in one semifinal, partaking in a raucous on-court celebration afterward as fans roared and 7-foot-4 star Victor Wembanyama was nearly moved to tears. The U.S. trailed Serbia by 17 points in the second quarter, by 15 in the final seconds of the third quarter, then finished on a 34-15 run over the final 10:08 to win 95-91.

It was the first time in Olympic history that both semifinal games in men’s basketball were decided by four points or fewer.

“For us, all of us staff, players, it’s a dream to be able to play the finals in Paris,” France coach Vincent Collet said. “That’s what we said before the (semifinal). I asked the players, ‘Are you going to let the German team steal the finals from your hands?’ They were answering, ‘No, no way, no way, we die on the court, no way.’”

Curry scored 36 points — the second most in U.S. Olympic men’s history — in the semifinal win for the U.S., Joel Embiid savored more booing from the French and scored 19 points, LeBron James had his second career Olympic triple-double (everyone else in Olympic men’s basketball history, combined, has two) and Durant made a huge jumper with 34 seconds left to help hold Serbia at bay.

For the Americans, the stars showed up. For the French, it was perhaps the lesser-known — at least to NBA fans — players who delivered most. Guerschon Yabusele scored 17 and Isaia Cordinier added 16 for France, while the big names like Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum shot a combined 9 for 32.

Didn’t matter. France still had enough.

“The will to improve, the will to sacrifice for your team, the will to do the next pass, the next play for your teammate, that was always there but we needed time,” Wembanyama said of how the French have improved throughout the tournament. “The intention was always good.”

And now the French get a home game against the biggest powerhouse nation the sport has ever known.

In the first eight meetings between the U.S. and France in major international men’s competition (Olympics or the world championships, now known as the World Cup), the Americans went 8-0, with all those wins coming by at least 10 points and by an average of 25.9 points.

In the four games since — a three-point win for the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics, a 10-point France win in the 2019 World Cup that kept the Americans from medaling and sent them spiraling to a seventh-place flop, then two meetings that they split at the Olympics at Tokyo three years ago — the sides are 2-2.

Combined score of those contests: France 351, U.S. 342.

“I mean, we’ve been that good, guys. You know, we’ve been that good,” Fournier said. “We beat Team USA in 2019. We went to the gold final in Tokyo. We beat them in a group phase in Tokyo. So, we’ve been good.”

Both teams have been good. One will be good as gold.

Embiid will hear booing again; he knew it was coming after choosing to play for the U.S. instead of France at these Olympics. But it’s not the booing in Paris that has captured U.S. coach Steve Kerr’s attention. It’s the cheering.

There’s a song — “Freed from Desire” by Gala — that has served as the unofficial crowd anthem of sorts during these Olympics. It will be one of Kerr’s lasting memories of his time in France. He and his assistant coaches have stood on the ramp leading to the court during the games immediately preceding theirs in Paris, and the song has gotten his attention over and over.

“They kept playing that European anthem that I can’t get out of my head,” Kerr said. “You guys all know the song, and everybody was just bouncing around, and I literally took my phone out and I videoed the crowd because it was so special just to see the energy and the enthusiasm and obviously it’ll be even louder Saturday night. And I can’t wait. I think it’ll be one of the most fun games I’ll ever be a part of.”

It’s what the Americans came for. It’s what the French hoped for. One game, for gold. That was the message James gave the U.S. in the huddle immediately after the final buzzer against Serbia, and that’ll be the message all the way up to tipoff on Saturday night.

“I told them that it’s good to be tested. It’s great to be tested,” James said. “And our ultimate goal, we’re one game away.”

TATUM’S USAGE

Jayson Tatum has not played in two of the five U.S. games in Paris, held out of both matchups against Serbia.

And once again, Kerr said Friday that it’s not an indictment of Tatum.

“It’s not what I’m not seeing from Jayson. It’s what I’ve seen from the other guys,” Kerr said. “Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and this last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game.”

Being down for most of the game — the U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half and by 15 late in the third quarter — led to Kerr shortening his rotation in the semifinal victory. Curry played 33 minutes and James played 32, the first two instances of a U.S. player logging more than 27 minutes in any game of this tournament.

Part of that was because the second unit, a strength for the Americans in the first four games, never clicked Thursday night. That grouping of Anthony Davis, Durant, Derrick White, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Edwards played only four minutes together, getting outscored 17-4 while Serbia made all five of its field-goal tries.

Tatum is a star, without question. He agreed to an NBA-record $315 million contract this summer, is a perennial All-NBA pick and now is a champion as well. It also should be noted that Tatum was one of two players to log 23 minutes in the group stage finale against Puerto Rico — and that he’s the only player on the roster not to make a 3-pointer yet in these Olympics.

“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”

Through five games, the U.S. has had five different leaders in scoring. And that makes it tough to say who’ll lead in the gold-medal game.

Durant scored 23 in the tournament opener against Serbia. Adebayo had 18 against South Sudan, Edwards had 26 against Puerto Rico, Booker scored 18 against Brazil and Curry scored 36 in the comeback over Serbia.

Curry shot only three times against Brazil in the quarterfinals.

“It’s whatever the game calls for. I shot three times last game and I wasn’t looking to force it because that’s not what the game called for,” Curry said. “So, that’s the beauty of Team USA and FIBA and this whole experience. Every game, it’s been somebody different. And it’s going to be somebody different, hopefully, with everybody contributing on Saturday.”

EXCLUSIVE CLUB

Durant is one win away from becoming the first men’s player with four Olympic gold medals. And it’s a fairly short list of Americans with four golds in any event.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each have five gold medals in women’s basketball, while Teresa Edwards, Lisa Leslie, Sylvia Fowles and Tamika Catchings each have four golds.

The rest of the four-time champions in the same event is pretty much a who’s who of U.S. Olympic history.

Swimming icon Michael Phelps has done it in three different events (4×100-meter medley relay, 4×200-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter individual medley).

Others in the four-time, one-event, gold-medal club: swimmers Katie Ledecky (800-meter freestyle) and Ryan Lochte (4×200-meter freestyle relay), sprinter Allyson Felix (4×400-meter relay), discus thrower Al Oerter, long jumper Carl Lewis and shooter Vincent Hancock (skeet).