The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Taylor Trammell and Oswald Peraza each homered in the victory.

The IronPigs worked a run in the bottom of the first inning for an early lead. Scott Kingery singled to reach and raced home on an RBI double off the bat of Kody Clemens.

RailRiders starter Tom Pannone kept them quiet after that, working all the way through the fifth inning. The lefty finished with just the one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Phillies No. 5 prospect Mick Abel was sharp tossing six scoreless frames. The RailRiders were able to load the bases in the third but could not plate a run. Abel allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight.

Trammell launched his 12th homer of the season off of Major League rehabber Dylan Covey to tie the game at one apiece in seventh.

The RailRiders got on top quickly in the next frame. Jorbit Vivas led off with a single and Caleb Durbin walked to put two aboard. Then Peraza snaked one over the wall in left field for a 4-1 advantage.

Tim Mayza and Scott Effross (W, 2-1) were shutdown out of the bullpen. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 1) faced the minimum in the ninth to preserve the win.

The teams return to the field Saturday for a seven-inning doubleheader in Allentown. The first game of the twinbill is set to start at 5:05 p.m.