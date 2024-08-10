🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night.

Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdown last season, leading the Texans to the AFC South championship and a victory over Cleveland in the wild-card round.

Following a three-and-out, Stroud led the Texans to the touchdown on a three-play series. Stroud threaded a pass to Dell, who dodged a pair of missed tackles for a 34-yard score. Dell had 708 yards receiving before a season-ending leg injury last season. He also was wounded in the offseason in a Florida restaurant shooting.

Justin Fields played three series for Pittsburgh, finishing 5 of 6 for 67 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled two exchanges.

Pittsburgh moved across midfield twice with Fields under center, but the drives stalled because of a fumbled snap and a sack.

Pittsburgh acquired Fields – the No. 11 overall pick in 2021 – from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025. The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, after signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum when he was released by Denver in March. Wilson didn’t play Friday because of a lingering calf injury.

Quarterback Kyle Allen drove Pittsburgh inside the 5 in the second quarter, but the Steelers came up empty on four tries. Allen missed a wide-open Calvin Austin III in the back corner of the end zone on fourth down.

Allen finished 17 of 23 for 193 yards, a late interception and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Connor Heyward.

Houston scored its second touchdown in the second quarter. Pittsburgh’s Quez Watkins muffed a punt and running back Dare Ogunbowale capped the six-play, 30-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

• Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter made an impact on his two series with two tackles, a sack and two quarterback pressures, including one on the first snap of the game.

The Texans signed Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract after a 16 1/2-sack season with Minnesota. He’s expected to pair on the defensive line with Will Anderson Jr.

• The Steelers placed Markus Golden on the reserved/retired list Friday, a little more than a week after signing the backup outside linebacker. Golden, who played nine seasons, spent 2023 with the Steelers, recording four sacks, good for third on the team.

Pittsburgh also restored RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to the active roster. Patterson, in his 12th NFL season, is a four-time All-Pro returner.

• Pittsburgh’s Keeanu Benton left the game with an eye injury.

• Houston hosts the New York Giants next Saturday. Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo next Saturday.

STEELERS REPORT CARD

RISING

• The Steelers might have scored just one touchdown through the air, but the receivers put on a nice showing. George Pickens didn’t play long, but he had two catches for 25 yards. Both were short passes, and Pickens made the first defender miss on both to get yards after the catch. Van Jefferson had a 20-yard catch, while Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller led the Steelers in receiving yards. Austin had two receptions for 49 yards, and Miller three catches for 47 yards.

• Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren didn’t play beyond the first quarter, but the Steelers got some nice runs from Jonathan Ward and Daijun Edwards, who are trying to make the team as a third running back. Edwards had a 24-yard run, and Ward had a 20-yard run. Edwards scored the only rushing touchdown of the game for the Steelers.

• It was a good night for the backup defensive linemen. Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal each had sacks. Adams also batted down a pass on third down that forced a punt. The Steelers need quality depth behind their starting trio of Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi. The production from Adams and Leal is a positive sign.

FALLING

• If No. 1 pick Troy Fautanu has designs on winning a starting job, he has some work to do in pass protection. Fautanu gave up two sacks in the first quarter, both on third downs, and both forced the Steelers to punt. The first came against Danielle Hunter, one of the best edge rushers in the game who had 16 1/2 sacks last season for the Vikings. The second came against veteran Jerry Hughes, who has 70 career sacks. Hunter went around Fautanu to get to Justin Fields, and Hughes went through him. There is still plenty of time for Fautanu to win over the coaches, but he’s not off to a good start.

• Fields and Nate Herbig had two fumbled quarterback-center exchanges. They didn’t lose either, but the second sabotaged a promising drive after the Steelers penetrated Texans territory. Herbig was replaced by rookie Zach Frazier after two series, while Fields played a third series. Fields was 5 for 6 for 67 yards, but he failed to lead the Steelers to any points.

• If Quez Watkins is trying to make the roster as a punt returner, he might want to try another avenue. He misjudged two punts from Texans punter Tommy Townsend, the second of which he fumbled. The Texans recovered in Steelers territory and scored their second touchdown a few plays later. Watkins better start making some plays at receiver or his days in camp could be numbered.

• The punt return team is not in regular-season form. Steven Sims had an 18-yard return, and Tank Dell had a 22-yard return in the first quarter. The 22-yard return set up the Texans’ first touchdown. Undrafted free agent corner Beanie Bishop Jr. missed a tackle inside the 10-yard line against Sims, the former Steeler.