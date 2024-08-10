🔊 Listen to this

More opportunity in more places, that’s what awaits hunters this fall across much of Pennsylvania, thanks to additional state game lands enrolled in the Deer Management Assistance Program.

DMAP, as the program is commonly called, works like this: hunters can get permits that allow them to harvest antlerless deer — one per tag — on the specific property or area for which it was issued.

The program has been around for years and has proven popular with both hunters and landowners — public and private — looking to achieve specific property and wildlife management goals.

Last year was the first where DMAP was offered on state game lands, though. There were 22 enrolled.

This year, DMAP is in place on 41 game lands across the Northwest, Northcentral, Northeast and Southeast regions. Combined, there are 7,000 tags available across 360,014 acres.

DMAP permits for state game lands and other public and private properties enrolled in the program go on sale Monday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m.

DMAP permits are available in addition to the antlerless deer licenses issued on a Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) basis. That has real benefits for hunters, not least across the northern tier.

Pennsylvania is broken up into 22 WMUs. Just as importantly, there and everywhere it’s in place, DMAP on state game lands will help the Game Commission manage habitat for all sorts of wildlife in the face of over-browsing by deer.

Game Commission Forestry Division Chief Paul Weiss said most forest management conducted on state game lands is intended to create a desirable distribution of tree age classes, including early successional forest. But deer are limiting the success of those efforts.

This year, for the first time in quite a while, foresters are erecting deer-proof fencing on state game lands in every region of the state around new timber cuts, Weiss said. If they don’t, overabundant deer browse off any young seedlings that come back so quickly and so heavily that new forests can’t regenerate themselves.

“DMAP is important to helping us with that because it targets hunting pressure in areas where it’s needed,” Weiss said. “It takes the people who do want to hunt and do want to harvest deer and focuses them in on areas that are actively being managed, but where that management isn’t being successful because of deer pressure.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), which manages state parks and forests, and Allegheny National Forest both use DMAP. They are two of the state’s three largest public landowners, with the Game Commission being the other. The state’s two largest private landowners, Collins Pine and Lyme Timber Co., use DMAP as well.

All have participated in DMAP for years, often on lands adjacent to state game lands. Enrolling those game lands in DMAP gives hunters the opportunity to better manage the properties that their license dollars helped pay for.

The state game lands enrolled in DMAP this year were, as last, chosen after thorough review. They are places where every other option to promote successful forest regeneration were first exhausted.

DMAP tags for a particular game lands can be used anywhere on that property. But Weiss said hunters can up their odds of encountering deer by focusing on those places where timber cuts have been conducted in recent years. Those cuts offer deer food in the form of woody browse and new growth, as well as escape cover. Cuts conducted in the last five to 20 years are especially prime.

“If you find cut areas on a DMAP property, you should have a good chance of success,” Weiss said.

An interactive, mobile-accessible map outlining the location of game lands DMAP unit is available through pgc.pa.gov. Clicking on a DMAP unit on the map shows how many tags remain available. When a unit sells out, it will show up as red rather than blue.

Hunters can purchase up to two DMAP permits per state game land unit starting at 8 a.m. on the day third round antlerless license sales begin. That’s Aug. 12 this year. Permits can be purchased any day thereafter so long as they remain available.

DMAP permits cost $10.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $35.97 for nonresidents. They can be purchased from any license issuing agent or online at huntfish.pa.gov. Hunters must identify the DMAP unit number when purchasing a permit.

Of course, DMAP permits are once again being offered on other public and private properties around the state. There are a number of DMAP units that apply to geographic areas, rather than specific properties, where the Game Commission wants to get additional samples to check for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

All those, too, can be purchased the same way at the same price.

BACK WOODS BASS RESULTS

Week of July 29

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Monday Night River Tournament

1st Place: Brad Glazenski/Zak Matulewski 5.54 lbs

Also won Lunker Award 1.67 lbs

2nd Place: John Centak/Chet Williams 5.23 lbs

3rd Place: Jim & Joe Lacomis 4.26 lbs

4th Place: Joe, Garrett, Fredrick & Dan Lukashewski 4.11 lbs

5th Place: Bill Daubert/Jimmy Mattioli 4.07 lbs

6th Place: Hour & Joey Malloy 3.44 lbs

Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Lunker

1st Place: Joe Simko 3.42 lbs

2nd Place: Eric Stull 3.28 lbs

3rd Place: Chuck Peterman 3.21 lbs

4th Place: George Hogan 2.64 lbs

5th Place: Charles Duddek 2.30 lbs

6th Place: Nate Hazeltine 2.20 lbs

7th Place: Howard Hazeltine 1.86 lbs

8th Place: Colby Roberts 1.70 lbs

9th Place: Jackson Duddek 1.60 lbs

10th Place: Gary Mikulski 1.20 lbs

Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament

1st Place: John Niezgoda/Brad Rinehimmer 13.00 lbs

Also won Lunker Award 3.98 lbs

2nd Place: Travis Sciandra/Gary Collins 9.06 lbs

3rd Place: Aaron & Gary Hayman 8.26 lbs

4th Place: Pete Sulla/John Colwell 7.60 lbs

5th Place: Chuck Peterman 7.17 lbs

6th Place: Jay Zubris/Steve Botek 6.78 lbs

7th Place: Nate & Howard Hazeltine 6.44 lbs

8th Place: Silas Farrow 6.30 lbs

Adaptive kayak launch added at Montour Preserve

to help more people access Lake Chillisquaque

​​The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and Montour Area Recreation Commission have collaboratively installed a new adaptive kayak launch at Montour Preserve’s Lake Chillisquaque on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The launch, which updates the previous boat dock, was made possible thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds and funding from the Vernal School Environmental Education Partnership effort via the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

“Adaptive kayak launches allow people who may have physical limitations or emotional fears to access the lake by using a special chute and bench system that cradle a kayak or canoe and make it much easier to get in and out,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky.

“This launch will allow people to engage with our resources in ways they couldn’t before. To my knowledge, this is the only adaptive launch within an 80- to 90-mile radius from this area. We are excited to offer programs using this system to inspire more people to connect with our aquatic ecosystem.”

“The Montour Area Recreation Commission is extremely pleased to add this great new resource at the Montour Preserve,” added Bob Stoudt, Director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission. “This project addresses a long overdue maintenance challenge while allowing visitors of all ability levels to better experience the beauty of Lake Chillisquaque.”

The adaptive kayak launch was built specifically for the lake by BoardSafe, located in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, with the following features:

ADA-Compliant Gangway: Ensuring ease of access for individuals with mobility aids such as wheelchairs.

Kayak Chute: Facilitating a smooth and safe entry of kayaks and canoes into the water.

An Adaptive Kit with a Step-Down Boarding Bench: This allows users to guide themselves down a slightly-sloped, 4-step bench to transfer into their kayak or canoe with a minimal drop into their vessel.

Overhead Grab Bars, Grab Straps, and Side Pull Bars: Additional supportive features that assist users during boarding and disembarking their vessels, and enhance safe and stable entry and exit, to and from the water.

​”We are thrilled to introduce the BoardSafe Adaptive Kayak Launch to Montour Preserve,” said Scott Tihansky, Design Engineer at BoardSafe. “Our goal is to break down barriers and ensure everyone can access and enjoy paddling on the water, regardless of ability. This launch is a game-changer and provides a safe and user-friendly platform for individuals with varying needs to experience the thrill of kayaking and canoeing.”

Specific programs will be offered in the near future involving the kayak launch. For updates on these programs, please watch www.vernalschool.org/the-programs.html

“This launch is another example of how we continue to make progress at the Montour Preserve by partnering with various groups and tacking projects to help connect more people with our natural resources in exciting new ways,” Zaktansky said. “We encourage anyone who would like to be involved to reach out.”

Some additional improvements will be added soon to the launch, including bumpers for added protection for both the dock and boats/boaters.

Festival at Montour Preserve to offer

environmental art, music & education

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Vernal School Environmental Education Partnership, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and Montour Area Recreation Commission will host an Environmental Education, Arts & Music Festival at the Montour Preserve.

Lots will be offered throughout the day for people of all ages, including:

• Artists including Ken Hunter showing off work, offering tips.

• Live music from Mike Lundy, Don Shappelle and more.

• Numerous agencies and associations with hands-on activities.

• Kayaking opportunities at our new launch.

• Fossil pit adventures with Andrew Rockhound.

• Guided hikes and other adventures.

• Silent auction with an original Ken Hunter print and much more!