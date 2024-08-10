🔊 Listen to this

PARIS — The U.S. women’s basketball team isn’t focused on its record Olympic winning streak or the history the team would make with one more victory.

The Americans are simply concentrating on beating France and winning the gold medal at the Paris Games on Sunday.

“The winning streak doesn’t mean a lot. But to win it all, it means the world to me,” star A’ja Wilson said. “I can’t really pay attention to a lot of streaks. I feel like that’s just added-on pressure. But to come here and keep the main thing the main thing and winning it, it’s something that going to mean the world to me. To continue to be a part of the legacy, the journey that this team, to wear this jersey and others that have here before me, is awesome. So, it’s going to mean a lot for us.”

With a victory on Sunday, the U.S. women’s legacy would stretch to 61 consecutive wins in Olympic contests and a record eight straight gold medals. That would break a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

A victory would give Diana Taurasi a sixth consecutive gold medal, making her the most decorated basketball player in Olympic history, breaking a tie with longtime teammate Sue Bird, who won five.

Taurasi has been humble about the potential record, saying she cares more about the team winning then her individual success. It’s been a trying Olympics for her as she hasn’t started the last two games, the first time she wasn’t in the opening lineup since the 2004 Olympics.

Standing in the way is a French team that will be spurred on by a loud, energetic crowd. The game will be a rematch from the 2012 London Olympics, which the U.S. won by 36 points.

“I think it will be an incredible atmosphere. I think that when you play the host country in their country, you expect it to be off the chain,” U.S. wing Breanna Stewart said. “Obviously in Tokyo we played Japan, but there was no spectators. And you want that, you want that loud excitement.”

The Americans have put together strong halves and quarters but still haven’t played a great 40 minutes. That’s been good enough to run through the Olympics so far, with no team able to come within single digits of them.

French players know they have a tall task in front of them to capture the country’s first gold medal and pull off the monumental upset.

“You have to believe if you want to do something special,” French wing Gabby Williams said. “What I love is, is our connection between us and our belief in each other. And if anything’s going to bring us gold, it’s going to be that.”

French guard Marine Johannes knows who’s on the other team.

“All the best players in the world. But like I said earlier, we have nothing to lose,” she said. “We are going to play hard.”

Sunday’s game will cap off a weekend in which France and the U.S. play for both the men’s and women’s gold medal. It’s the first time that’s happened in Olympic history.