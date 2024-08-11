🔊 Listen to this

Year two of the Back Mountain Triathlon is two weeks away. For many athletes, training is winding down and it’s time to begin focusing on race day. Nerves are picking up, decisions on race gear are being finalized and the 10-day weather forecast is eagerly anticipated.

For 19-year old Tommy Doran, all of these feelings are heightened as he prepares for his first triathlon.

“Well, I sorta did one when I was 11,” Doran said.

Correction — first triathlon of his adult career.

Doran’s adolescent was a much shorter version of what he can expect on Aug. 25. Although it occurred nearly eight years ago, he still recalls lessons learned on that day.

“My transitions were terrible,” Doran said.

In triathlons, transitions are used to describe the time taken switching between each sport. Doran said he spent too much time adding a shirt between the swim and the bike legs, and then left the transition the wrong way.

He plans on a much different outcome at Back Mountain and has spent time this season improving his time between sports.

Transitions may be the key factor in a strong time for the podium favorite at this year’s race.

Doran is a local racer. He graduated from Dallas High School, where he swam all four years. During his junior year, he placed sixth at the PIAA championships in the 500 freestyle. He remains in close contact with John McGurk and Grant Luksic, who were both a part of the Dallas swimming program and the local triathlon community.

After graduation, Doran made the decision to continue swimming. He swam in the Division 1 ranks in college at Binghamton University in New York during the 2023-24 season, and will represent Misericordia this coming school year. His main event in the pool will serve him well during the first leg of the triathlon.

“I’m a mile swimmer,” he said.

The mile swim, often called the 1650, is the longest event in college swim meets. It also happens to be just a bit shorter than the swim leg of the Olympic distance Back Mountain Triathlon.

If Doran is able to put up times similar to those he swims in the pool, you can expect to see him leaving Harveys Lake in less than 20 minutes. His short course record for the mile is 16:32.

Taking the leap into training for the cycling and running portions of the race was not as natural for Doran.

“I always wanted to cycle, but wasn’t sure I had the right gear,” he said. “And running has been a really big learning curve, but I’m starting to figure it out.”

Despite his amateur status, Doran has stayed with the lead pack on group rides around Harveys Lake. He especially loves the hills, and looks forward to the two Sordini Hill climbs awaiting him on race day. Doran uses his swimming experience to get through the tough moments.

“A five-minute climb is like a 500 free to me,” Doran said. “Connecting riding and running to swimming has helped me in training.”

Doran is balancing his training this summer with college classes at Misericordia. He has goals to teach after graduating, and perhaps even coach.

“Matt Stretanski is the (pool manager) and history teacher at Dallas. I’d like to do something like that,” he said.

It is fitting that Doran will toe the line of his first (adult) triathlon during an Olympic year. The 2012 triathlon competition during the London Olympics was a moment that inspired him to enter the sport.

“Alistar Brownlee won, and I can remember thinking, ‘I want to do that,’ ” he said.

Brownlee made his mark as a two-time Olympic champion in Triathlon (2012 and 2016) but is most often remembered for abandoning a first-place finish to help his brother Johnathan cross the finish line during the World Triathlon Series in 2016. As far as role-models, Doran only looks up to the best.

Just like Brownlee, Doran faces a lot of great athletes competing in the Back Mountain Triathlon. Also like Brownlee, Doran does not need a first-place finish to prove to himself and his family that he is a triathlete. He’s looking forward to race day, and excited to see what all of his training will produce.

Doran plans to continue to improve in all aspects of the triathlon, and may even have his sights set on an Ironman one day.

If you plan to be a spectator on race day, be sure to keep an eye out for Doran at the front of the pack. This future history teacher is primed to make his own mark in local triathlon history.